‘Cobra Kai’ EPs explain why super-sized final season is 50% bigger than any season we’ve had before

Cobra Kai is just one Netflix series whose ending we’re waiting for (and have been for a while). But while we’re impatient and wonder if we’ll ever get to see the fifth season of Stranger Things, we’re thrilled to learn that the sixth and last season of Cobra Kai will be super long.

While we’re used to seeing episodes of our favorite streaming shows that are 8 or 10 episodes, Cobra Kai season 6 is going to include 15 episodes. Yes. 15. We can’t believe our amazing luck.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Hayden Schlossberg, an executive producer on the series, said the episode order is “because we wanted to tie up all the characters’ storylines. We knew we had a lot of characters.” He added, “Whoever your favorite character is, we have a story intended for them and they all have their spotlight moments.”

Since every other season had 10 episodes, it’s great to hear that there will be five more. You can’t please anyone in life, and you really can’t make everyone agree that your series finale was the best ever. But you can definitely give fans important closure for every character, and it sounds like that’s the plan here, which is a relief. You shouldn’t tune into a show for six seasons and then come away from the finale realizing you didn’t hear an update for every major character.

Schlossberg and the other EPs Josh Heald and Jon Hurwitz gave us some more fun clues about Cobra Kai season 6, including the main characters thinking about the rest of their lives and John Kreese (Martin Kove) being “more dangerous than ever.”

We’ll finally get to see Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) again when episodes one through five of Cobra Kai season 6 are released on Netflix on July 18th, 2024. Then the next episodes will be on Netflix on November 28th, 2024. Then (let’s take a breath) we’ll watch part three of the last season in 2025, according to Netflix.tudum.com. While it’s too bad that we can’t just see it all at once, this at least gives us some good things to look forward to, and we could all use that.

Although a Cobrai Kai season 7 wouldn’t be a bad thing at all, at least we get five more episodes than we usually do. And we can’t ask for more than the chance to spend even more time than usual with these beloved characters.

