Will there be a ‘Cobra Kai’ season 7? Cobra Kai ending explained

Is Netflix crane kicking 'Cobra Kai' after season 6? Here's what we know about the popular 'Karate Kid' sequel series' future.

Cobra Kai is a modern televisual Cinderella story. When the show first launched on Youtube Red in 2018, many doubted if a premium TV sequel to the beloved Karate Kid movies could work, let alone catch on.

However, the show quickly gained a vocal fanbase, and when the show moved to Netflix for its third season, its popularity started to grow at a rapid pace. It quickly established itself as one of Netflix’s most talked about shows.

But now that the show’s sixth season has been confirmed by Netflix, many fans are curious if there will be more in the future.

What do we know about Cobra Kai season 6?

The sixth season of Cobra Kai was confirmed on Jan 20th, 2023, when Netflix uploaded an announcement video on its YouTube channel. Currently, little is known about the sixth season of Cobra Kai, only that it is being released by Netflix.

It was initially speculated that the season would be released in the last quarter of 2023. The now-resolved strikes by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA led to production being delayed, and the season is now anticipated to be released sometime in 2024.

But we will not know more until Netflix makes an official announcement.

Will there be a Cobra Kai season 7?

A letter to you, the greatest fans in the world, from the showrunners of COBRA KAI. pic.twitter.com/Nz71m5iOOm — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) January 20, 2023

The announcement of Cobra Kai season 6 came with a caveat, as Netflix announced that the upcoming season will be the final one. In the description of the announcement video, Netflix notes that:

“After five badass seasons, Cobra Kai Season 6 will be the final showdown. The epic conclusion to the decades-long karate saga is coming soon to Netflix.”

This has been confirmed by the official Cobra Kai Twitter account. It posted a graphic featuring a joint statement from Cobra Kai’s showrunners Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg.

The announcement confirms that the show will end with the sixth season, but the three make it clear that it was their decision to cap the story off at this point:

“Our day one goal with Cobra Kai has always been to end it on our terms, leaving the Valley in the time and place we’ve always imagined. So it is with immense pride and thankfulness that we can announce that achievement. The upcoming Season Six will mark the conclusion of Cobra Kai.”

However, the statement does leave the door open to a future return to Cobra Kai’s setting as the team notes that they “hope to be telling more Karate Kid stories with you down the line. Because as we all know, Cobra Kai Never Dies.” Thankfully, this might come true, as according to The Hollywood Reporter, a new Karate Kid film is in development.

In the meantime, the sixth and final season of Cobra Kai will arrive in 2024.