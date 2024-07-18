Image Credit: Disney
Will there be a season 2 of ‘Romantic Killer?’

The season 1 finale implied a continuation...
Rafaela Coimbra
Rafaela Coimbra
|

Published: Jul 18, 2024 11:54 am

For an anime that’s all about not falling in love, Romantic Killer sure has conquered a lot of hearts since its premiere in 2022. Everyone loves a good comedy, so this story’s popularity was unsurprising.

In season 1, we followed Anzu Hoshino’s attempts to resist love while her unwanted cupid, Riri, transforms her life into a series of hilarious Shoujo-esque events. The situations this wizard put the protagonist through were straight out of the pages of the best romance anime out there, and needless to say, we want to see more. Twelve episodes are far too few for an anime as great as Romantic Killer, so fans can’t help but ask: Is season 2 on the horizon?

Will Romantic Killer have a season 2?

Tsukasa Kazuki, Hijiri Koganei, Riri, and Anzu Hoshino in the Romantic Killer anime poster.
Image via Netflix

Sadly, Romantic Killer has not been renewed for a second season, and chances are that it never will be. Season 1 adapted the source material in its entirety, meaning that Netflix would have to create new content in order to continue the anime. This wouldn’t be a problem for fans, but unfortunately, animated series typically only go as far as the manga takes it.

If this doesn’t convince you that season 2 is highly unlikely, maybe Wataru Momose will. In July 2023, the manga author replied to a fan question on X, stating that there were no plans for a sequel to the story. Coupled with Netflix’s silence and lack of material, this seems like solid evidence that Romantic Killer has reached the end of the road already.

This is disappointing for fans, I know, but don’t let the heartbreak last for too long. There are many amazing rom-com anime for you to enjoy, so pick yourself up and go have some fun!

