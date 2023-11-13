What is Shoujo anime and what does it mean?

When watching anime, you may come across a genre tag or indicator that says Shoujo (or Shojo). But what is up with this type of anime?

Shoujo anime and manga aren’t just limited to young female fans; it’s just where companies think most of the money lies. Just like Shonen anime, Shoujo anime is less structured than it may initially seem to those unaware. Outside of marketing, Shoujo is enjoyed by all sorts of viewers, from older women to men of all ages. But what is Shoujo exactly? And how do you spot it?

What does Shoujo anime mean?

Screengrab via Toei Company

While it is often listed as a genre of anime or manga, Shoujo (sometimes spelled as Shojo) is an editorial term to categorize an anime or manga that appeals to a broad demographic. Shoujo is meant to appeal to anyone within the older girl to young woman range. This roughly covers the ages of 9-19 years old. However, it’s important to note that Shoujo is not exclusive to individuals who fit into this demographic; it’s simply the demographic that companies identify as their primary consumer base.

Yes, Shoujo is technically a marketing term. Still, you can notice some key tropes and formulations that are common (but not required) within the type. Many Shoujo anime and manga focus on female protagonists, first love, school life, friendships, and sometimes supernatural beings. The style commonly used across many Shoujo works is also distinct, with characters having large, detailed eyes and traditionally feminine symbols such as flowers, frills, and ribbons. Some viewers may also note an increased romanticization of European culture and architecture (desserts, architecture, aristocratic life) in Shoujo media.

What kinds of anime are Shoujo?

via Hulu

Understanding what Shoujo is in technical terms doesn’t necessarily determine how to spot Shoujo anime in the wild. Since it is an umbrella term, it’s a little more difficult than finding something more specific like dark comedy or Isekai. It also doesn’t help that Shoujo anime have had much less traction than it did in the 1990s and early 2000s, so you likely won’t find a suitable collection amongst newly released anime. That’s why we made you an easy-to-read list! Here are some of the most popular and well-regarded Shoujo anime out there: