Whether it’s vampires, fairies, angels, or whatever fantasy creatures you’re after, anime is usually a sure bet for the supernatural genre. There are more than enough options to choose from, and for all ages, too.

The most popular titles in the supernatural anime fold are often targeted towards younger audiences. However, there are some truly impressive seinen anime that transports viewers to another world. With exciting creatures, far off destinations, and incredible magic, these 10 supernatural anime are quite the stellar visual treat.

10. Tokyo Ghoul

Set in an alternate version of Tokyo where flesh-eating ghouls exist alongside regular humans, the story follows Kaneki, a college student. After suffering a ghastly accident, he finds himself transformed into a half-ghoul, half-human hybrid. As Kaneki struggles with his new identity and the irresistible urge to consume flesh, he becomes drawn into the dangerous world of ghouls. Kaneki tries to maintain his humanity while facing the constant threat of both other ghouls and the human investigators of the CCG (Commission of Counter Ghoul).

9. Another

Based on the horror novel of the same name, Another’s story takes place in the small rural town of Yomiyama where a sinister curse looms over a class of high school students. The story follows Mei Misaki, a mysterious girl with an eyepatch, and Kouichi Sakakibara, a new transfer student, as they unravel the secrets behind the curse, and try to put an end to the cycle of death that plagues their class.

8. Mushishi

Mushishi is an atmospheric anime that follows the journey of Ginko, a wandering traveler and expert on ethereal and primitive life forms that exist in the natural world called Mushi. The series is a collection of stories, each involving different individuals or communities that encounter Mushi-related phenomena. Ginko’s role is to investigate and mediate these encounters, helping people understand and overcome the effects of Mushi on their lives.

7. Durarara!

Set in the bustling streets of Ikebukuro, the story follows Mikado Ryuugamine, a young boy who moves to Ikebukuro to attend high school. However, he quickly finds himself entangled in the city’s underground world of supernatural beings, gang warfare, and mysterious happenings. As the story unfolds, we are introduced to characters such as Celty Sturluson, the headless rider who is in search of her missing head.

6. Angel Beats

This popular series is set in the afterlife, where a group of deceased high school students find themselves in a mysterious limbo world. Led by Yuri Nakamura, they form a resistance against Angel, a girl who appears to be the guardian of the realm. As the group navigates this strange world, they discover that they have lost their memories of their past lives and are plagued by unresolved issues and regrets.

4. Mononoke

Mononoke follows the mystifying Medicine Seller, a traveling exorcist who confronts malevolent spirits known as Mononoke. To destroy these supernatural entities, the Medicine Seller must first uncover their Form, Truth, and Reason. His journey takes him to various locations connected to the presence of Mononoke, each with its eerie mysteries. As he delves deeper into the secrets of these malevolent spirits, the Medicine Seller wields his katana and uses his vast knowledge of the supernatural to bring resolution to the afflicted.

3. Heavenly Delusion

Set in a post-apocalyptic world 15 years after the collapse of modern civilization, man-eating monsters threaten the few survivors left. Within the safety of an isolated facility, a group of children are raised in seclusion. As they catch glimpses of the outside world, they become increasingly curious. Maru and Kiruko, two young survivors form an alliance as they embark on a quest to discover a mythical sanctuary known as Heaven.

2. Natsume’s Book of Friends

This heartwarming supernatural anime follows the life of Takashi Natsume, a high school student who can see spirits and has inherited a peculiar book from his grandmother. This book, known as the Book of Friends, contains the names of powerful spirits bound by his grandmother to serve her. Natsume decides to return the names and release the spirits, allowing them to find peace. Together with the powerful and mischievous spirit Madara, Natsume’s journey finds him caught between the human and spirit world.

1. Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories

Yamishibai is a unique and bone-chilling anthology series that has a collection of short, self-contained horror stories. Using a Japanese kamishibai (paper theatre) storytelling technique, the series delves into different ghostly or supernatural tales deeply rooted in Japanese folklore and urban legends. The show often revolves around unsuspecting individuals encountering the paranormal in everyday situations, from cursed playground equipment to haunted apartments and mysterious strangers.