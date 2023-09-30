The 10 best anime similar to ‘Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation’

Ever thought what you’d do if you had the chance to keep your memories and start a new magical life? Well, that’s pretty much the plot of Jobless Reincarnation.

The fantasy comedy anime follows the protagonist Rudeus Greyrat as he’s plunged into a brand new world. Magic and adventure are its central focus, but the anime offers so much more. Even though it’s still fairly new, it’s become a huge hit, especially for fans of the beloved isekai subgenre. If being transported to other worlds sounds like your cup of tea, Jobless Reincarnation is a pretty hilarious watch. However, if you’re done with the anime, or simply crave a similar feel, these 10 entries are also the way to go!

Grimgar, Ashes and Illusions

This dark fantasy anime delves into the lives of a group of strangers who find themselves in a mysterious fantasy world. After waking up in this new world, our protagonist, Haruhiro, finds himself surrounded by people who have no memory of where they came from, or how they got there. With no other choice but to survive at all costs, the group bands together to fight monsters in order to get stronger and earn money.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride

This supernatural mystery anime is set in a world of magic and demons. It explores the life of high school student Chise Hatori, an orphan who sells herself at an auction due to being ostracized by society. She is bought by Elias Ainsworth, a tall humanoid with an animal skull as his head. Chise soon becomes the apprentice and bride of this magus.

The Devil is a Part-Timer!

This reverse isekai anime brings the Demon Lord of a mythical world to a world without magic. The series follows Satan, a tyrannical demon lord who seeks to conquer the world of Ente Isla. He is forced to retreat when he is nearly defeated by the hero Emilia. Satan escapes through a gate that transports him to modern-day Japan. In order to survive and return to Ente Isla, Satan takes on a new name and becomes a part-timer at a fast-food restaurant.

The Faraway Paladin

The Faraway Paladin tells the story of a young man named Will, who is reborn as a child in a world of magic and swords. He lives in a ruined city of the dead and is the only human to exist there. Raised by three undead, Will grows up with an unending stream of love and care but soon enough, he begins to wonder about his identity. He embarks on a journey to find out who he is and to uncover the secrets of the undead.

No Game No Life

This anime explores adapting to a new world with strategic thinking. Sibling duo Sora and Shiro suffer from severe social withdrawal and rely on playing games to retain their sanity. The two play under the gamer name Blank, an undefeated group of gamers. One day, Shiro and Sora are transported to a world where everything is decided by games, a wonderland for the siblings. To keep up their reputation, the duo decided to conquer the games and this new world.

Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World

Re:Zero tells the story of Subaru Natsuki, an unemployed man who is suddenly summoned into a magical world. Not long after arriving, Subaru is killed by a group of thugs while trying to help a half-elf woman named Emilia. After his miraculous self-resurrection, he discovers that he has the power to return from the dead. Subaru befriends Emilia and makes use of his gift to help her achieve her dream.

Sword Art Online

This anime focuses on the players of a popular virtual reality MMORPG game named Sword Art Online who find themselves trapped inside the game. The story follows a player named Kazuto “Kirito” Kirigaya, who logs into the game alongside 10 thousand other players but is unable to log out. It is then revealed that the player must beat all 100 levels of the game to escape, but shockingly, in-game deaths mean death in real life.

Overlord

Overlord follows the life of Momonga, a skeletal Lich character in a full-dive MMORPG game called Yggdrasil. After 12 years of running, the game is set to shut down completely and Momonga decides to stay until the servers shut down. When the shutdown completes, he realizes that the game doesn’t end but becomes his new reality. Trapped in this game, he embarks on a journey to find other players like him.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

Would it be anime if it didn’t have a weird title? That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime follows the adventures of Rimuru, a 37-year-old who dies and is reborn as a powerful slime in a fantasy world. Upon his arrival, he crosses paths with a powerful dragon named Veldora. After he consumes Veldora, Rimuru becomes a powerful leader and establishes the nation of Tempest.

The Rising of the Shield Hero

In this anime series, the protagonist is summoned to another world. Naofumi Iwatani, alongside three other characters, is called away to a fantasy world and given the task of being heroes. Naofumi becomes the Shield Hero who is the most disliked for being useless in battle. He is forced to care and fend for himself in this unfamiliar world.