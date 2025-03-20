Netflix queen Millie Bobby Brown is swiftly dethroned as a ‘Bridgerton’ breakout says ‘bye, Barbie’ on streaming

Sorry, Morbius ⏤ your chances of ascending to the top of the streaming charts were always slim, but now they’re just downright impossible. That’s because a certain Netflix queen by the name of Millie Bobby Brown is back at the top of the charts ⏤ or is she?

Brown’s latest project, a neat little flick called The Electric State, is currently sitting comfortably at the top of the Netflix charts, per FlixPatrol. Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo of Avengers: Endgame fame, the sci-fi adventure follows a teenager and her robot as they traverse a war-torn humans-vs.-drones landscape in search of the girl’s missing brother. It’s a true Marvel reunion for the Russos, who reunited with Marvel mainstay Chris Pratt as well as Loki’s Ke Huy Quan, Captain America’s Stanley Tucci, and both Anthony Mackie and Giancarlo Esposito from 2025’s Captain America: Brave New World. And yet, despite all this star power, The Electric State boasts a painful 15% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing. The Atlantic literally called it “instantly forgettable.” Ouch, Mills.

Now look, being #1 on Netflix is nothing to be ashamed of ⏤ if it were indeed true. No offense to FlixPatrol, but per this author’s own Netflix account, The Electric State is no longer in the #1 spot, at least not in the United States. In fact, it’s been dethroned by a film that WGTC’s own Christian Bone described as being “offensively fangless” and guilty of treating its audience like “dumb animals.” (Double ouch, Mills.)

Which movies have already dethroned Millie Bobby Brown’s The Electric State?

You read that correctly. The Electric State has already slid out of Netflix’s first-place slot thanks to not one, but two other films ⏤ and one of them is particularly embarrassing. The movie currently in the #2 spot ahead of Electric? Sony’s swelteringly horrific Kraven the Hunter, starring Marvel alum Aaron Taylor-Johnson as a buff beast-man determined to live his life as violently as possible.

Curiously, Kraven boasts the same RT critics score as Electric ⏤ a grim 15% ⏤ but even more shocking is the fact that it has received an even higher audience score: 73% to Electric’s 72. The film currently beating both on the Netflix charts is The Twister: Caught in the Storm. This means that yes, a documentary about tornadoes is creaming Queen Millie’s outing with warring robots and Chris Pratt’s ‘stache. At least we can all breathe a sigh of relief that Morbius is nowhere to be found.

Meanwhile, a Bridgerton star ascends to true streaming royalty

While Millie Bobby Brown comes to terms with what must be an immense shock following her astronomical Stranger Things success, a Bridgerton star is likely squealing with glee over on Prime. Per Flix, Simone Ashley’s Picture This has quickly risen to the #1 spot following its March 6 release. One look at the trailer will tell you why. Not only does this film star Young Voldemort, but it’s the laugh-out-loud film we all need in a year that so far has been as humorous as New York’s rat infestation. (We’re still waiting on that musical, Gaga.)

Picture This has only been out for two weeks, and yet it’s already saying “buh-bye” to arguably the cinematic event of our lifetime: Barbie. Yep, Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster smash is currently sitting in Prime Video’s #4 spot above such competition as The Super Mario Bros. Movie and that one where Chris Evans engages in fisticuffs with snowmen. Before outranking Netflix queens and Captain America, Ashley appeared in Bridgerton season 2 as Anthony Bridgerton’s love interest, Kate Sharma. Since then, she has appeared in Disney’s The Little Mermaid and an animated movie about cats called 10 Lives ⏤ “because nine just ain’t enough!” (Oi…)

Picture This is currently available to stream on Prime Video, and if you’re in the mood to watch Millie be spectacular even if her film isn’t, you can catch The Electric State only on Netflix. Or, if you really feel like feeling your feels, you can watch this year’s Baby Reindeer, currently in Netflix’s #1 spot for TV shows and unlikely to budge anytime soon.

