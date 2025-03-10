‘Captain America: Brave New World’ embraces its disappointing destiny as it officially becomes one of the MCU’s lowest-grossing movies

Well, this was as inevitable as Thanos. After a month into its theatrical run, the end is now in sight when it comes to Captain America: Brave New World‘s total box office gross, and all the signs are pointing to the Anthony Mackie vehicle avoiding its potential to be a full-blown flop, but running head first into its fate as one of the lowest-performing MCU movies of the lot.

Recommended Videos

Following its fourth weekend in theaters, Brave New World found some extra cents in between the seats in order to bring its domestic gross up to $176.5 million and its international take to $192 million. All together, then, that means the director Julius Onah-directed effort has an overall box office haul of $370.8 million (via Box Office Mojo). Based on these latest figures, the current predictions for its ultimate box office haul puts it at somewhere between $405 million to $440 million.

That number should come as something of a relief to Marvel, as it’s been reported that Brave New World needed to cross the $400 million mark to break even. So while the movie — which cost a slim $180 million to make, but which probably cost that much again to reshoot and promote — likely won’t make much of a profit, at least it shouldn’t go down as a net loss for the studio. That said, there’s no escaping that Captain America 4 is destined to become one of the MCU’s least financially successful films.

Captain America: Brave New World brings the franchise full circle as it nears end of box office run

Image via Marvel

With its current box office gross, Brave New World has now officially reached the overall total made by its great-granddad across its entire run. 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger kicked off the Sentinel of Liberty’s superhero franchise with perhaps less fanfare than you would expect, grossing just $370.6 million by the end of its theatrical release. So the good news for Brave New World is that it won’t hold the (dis)honor of being the lowest-earning Cap movie of the lot.

Unfortunately, it’s still likely doomed to a place in the top 10 weakest MCU films when ranked by box office — although considering the current no. 10 is Iron Man, that probably sounds worse than it is. If Brave New World concludes its time in theaters closer to $404 million then it could become the sixth lowest-grossing, slotting in just behind (or in front of, depending on your point of view) Eternals, with its $402 million haul. Then again, if it pulls off something more like $440 million then it will file between Shang-Chi ($432 million) and Thor ($449 million).

In other words, Brave New World‘s box office numbers are nowhere near as embarrassing as the Multiverse Saga’s biggest bomb — The Marvels, with its $205 million gross — and instead it’s nestled among many of the old-school MCU favorites of Phase One. For a movie that’s a backdoor sequel to The Incredible Hulk, that seems very appropriate.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy