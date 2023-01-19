‘Wednesday’ watchers know who they want to replace Percy Hynes White in season 2

The Wednesday fandom has been floored by some truly troubling allegations that have been leveled against one of the hit Netflix show’s stars. Percy Hynes White, who plays Xavier Thorpe in the Addams Family reimagining, is facing some serious accusations of sexual assault from multiple women who claim White was guilty of numerous counts of abusive and non-consensual behavior towards them during his high school years.

At the time of writing, White has not publicly commented on the allegations but has instead employed a policy of radio silence on social media. Wednesday fans themselves, however, are being anything but silent, with the #cancelpercy hashtag blazing through the community as calls for his removal from the streaming phenomenon’s sophomore run — which was just officially announced earlier this month — increase.

If Netflix does bow down to this demand then they may also wish to take on the fandom’s second suggestion too, as most seem to agree on who they think should take over from White in season two and beyond. Namely, Enola Holmes star Louis Partridge.

Louis Partridge as new Xavier pls🙏🫣 #cancelpercy — • estherรักคุณ • (@Teammie13) January 19, 2023

louis partridge as a new xavier in s2 i suppose #cancelpercy — ً (@ilovgrcie) January 19, 2023

Louis Partridge as Xavier in Wednesday's season two thx #cancelpercy pic.twitter.com/YRfXJX36Pe — didi (@jeonswdd) January 19, 2023

British actor Partridge has already made his mark on Netflix lovers thanks to his turn as Millie Bobby Brown’s on-screen love interest Tewkesbury in the Enola franchise, so he certainly would be a safe choice to become Wednesday‘s new Xavier, a character who will likely only be of greater importance as the show continues.

Seeing as we are still at the beginning of what could be a major ongoing scandal surrounding Wednesday, it’s too early to say how things will play out, but it seems the fans have already made their mind up about what they want to happen.

If you know someone suffering from sexual violence, contact RAINN or the National Sexual Abuse Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.