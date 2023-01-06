‘Wednesday’ officially renewed for season 2 at Netflix, with a little help from Lady Gaga

In the least shocking news of the new year so far, Netflix has finally confirmed that, yes, Wednesday is returning for a second season. The Addams Family reimagining was always going to be popular on the streaming network, thanks to its familiar IP and with Tim Burton behind the camera, but no one could’ve predicted the extent to which it was going to blow up, ratcheting Netflix’s rankings to give even Stranger Things a run for its money as the platform’s most watched original English language series.

So the question of whether Netflix was going to renew Wednesday for at least a second run was one that the show’s own teen sleuth Wednesday Addams could’ve solved in five seconds flat. Sure enough, the good news has finally been made official, with this new announcement video (that you can catch above), which includes a few very on-brand words from the titular heroine, as played to perfection by Jenna Ortega.

“Over the past few weeks, I’ve been hunted, haunted, and mimicked millions of times across the internet,” intones Ortega. “It’s been pure torture… Thank you.”

Of course, one of those millions of impersonations came from Lady Gaga herself, who donned her own Wednesday cosplay after the show indirectly helped her 2011 song “Bloody Mary” reach higher on the charts than ever before, thanks to endless TikTokers, even if it didn’t actually feature in the series itself. Although this promo video goes some way to fixing that oversight. Dare we hope for some Gaga to appear on the soundtrack to season two?

Now we know the second season is a go, all that’s left to do is wait for further updates, including a filming start date and any casting news, to follow. In the meantime, you can stream the first eight episodes of Wednesday only on Netflix. And not Prime Video, despite what those rumors claimed.