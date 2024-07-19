Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex follow behind The Queen's funeral cortege borne on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy as it leaves Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Category:
Celebrities
News

Prince Harry left ‘feeling sick’ after tense talk with his brother as Prince William’s real thoughts on Harry and Meghan are revealed

The brotherly betrayal runs deep.
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|

Published: Jul 19, 2024 08:30 am

Prince Harry and Prince William‘s brotherly relationship has shattered over the past few years, thanks to what is probably the most famous sibling rivalry in the world. The duo aren’t even on speaking terms at this point, as King Charles’ sons have had zero contact recently despite Harry’s various trips to the U.K. this year.

Recommended Videos

Unfortunately, the writing was on the wall for Harry and William’s bond going all the way back to the night before the now Duke of Sussex married Meghan Markle. In his memoir Spare (via The Mirror), Harry recalls how he was staying at London’s Coworth Park Hotel with his friends, with William supposed to join them. However, Harry’s brother cancelled at the last minute, crushing him.

In his book, Harry writes that he reminded William that this was their tradition — just like the night before William’s own wedding to Kate Middleton, Harry wanted them to go out for dinner and then greet the crowds. “Why are you even saying hello to the crowds, Harold?” was William’s response, which left Harry appalled. “I felt sick about it,” he admits.

In the end, at least, William did agree to join Harry for dinner and greet the crowds, something the duke suspects his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, had a hand in (“Maybe Granny intervened,” he ponders). The elder prince still refused to spend the night with Harry and friends at the hotel, however. “Sorry, Harold. Can’t. Kids,” he told him.

At least William cared enough to give Harry an excuse back then. These days, the truth is sadly very different.

Prince William’s true attitude to Harry and Meghan unveiled as they are reduced to “background noise”

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England.
Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

As Harry’s Spare anecdote makes clear, since 2018 William’s gone from thinking of his little brother as a close family member to a threat to the stability of the Royal family to something arguably even worse: a minor nuisance that he can’t be bothered to acknowledge.

At least, this is according to self-styled Royal family insider Paul Burrell. According to Burrell — who once served as butler to Harry and William’s late mother, Princess Diana — the next in line to the throne is well and truly over furthering any kind of fight with the Sussexes as it seems he sees the effort as not worth his time.

“William knows that Harry can’t be trusted and doesn’t want any more upset in his family,” Burrell told Closer Magazine (via Express), on why the prince has decided to exclude his brother to the extent that he has. “William won’t take any more cheap shots from across the Atlantic. He doesn’t care anymore. He doesn’t listen to the noise in the background — and that’s what Harry and Meghan have become.”

It sounds like Harry still has the power to irritate William as only a brother can, though, with Burrell claiming that the Prince of Wales would “explode” if Harry and Meghan were found to have targeted Princess Catherine in one of their “strategies,” as William is said to be very “protective” of his wife during her cancer treatment.

As per Burrell, despite that snub the night before his wedding, it’s not just Harry who feels betrayed by his brother’s behavior:

“She and William now have a huge burden going forward as the future of the monarchy and they needed Harry and Meghan to support them,” he claims. “So the sense of betrayal will run deep,”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'
twitter