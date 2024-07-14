Prince William ignores $152M dispute with father but opposes ‘pushover’ King Charles to rule Prince Harry’s life

Till now, the image that British media outlets have painted of King Charles is that of an aging grandfather who wants nothing more than to connect with Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie even if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle remain estranged from the Royal Family. So, what’s stopping the monarch? Apparently, the answer is Prince William who harbors a specific beef with his brother.

Past reports of William ruling the family with an “iron rod” and actually making the big decisions instead of Charles barely scratched the surface of what the Prince of Wales could do with these powers. Evidently, his powers stretch only so far as while he can’t do squat in a whopping $152 million dispute between him and his father, he is certainly the “tough guy” when it comes to denying the King his wish to be close to Harry’s children, even if saying no comes at the cost of $6 million.

According to royal expert Dee Dee Dunleav, Charles would readily forgive Harry and bring him back — the King famously said the four heartbreaking words “It would be nice” when asked about Prince Harry’s possible return — but it is William who has put his foot down, potentially banning any chances of either side finding a way to reunite.

“There’s talk that William is the enforcer, the tough guy of the Royal Family. King Charles is a pushover, I think he’d take Harry back in a heartbeat. I can see William’s point of view as well, he’s more protective of the upset that Harry caused while the Queen was in her dying weeks.”

But what about the condo King Charles has purchased in NYC?

As per recent reports and documents procured, Charles appears to have purchased an elite apartment in New York City’s famous Billionaires’ Row for $6.6 million on June 27. The documents for the lavish condo list “His Majesty the King in Right of Canada, represented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs,” which soon gave way to speculation that Charles has brought the place to sometimes visit Harry and his family.

But as per Robert McCubbing, the senior trade commissioner and director of trade and investment for the Consulate General of Canada in New York, it was Global Affairs Canada that bought the place, which will be used as “the Official Residence for the Consulate General of Canada in New York.” Charles won’t be using the condo and his name was only added because it is “a function of Canada being a constitutional monarchy,” as reported by The New York Times.

Obviously, not everyone is convinced.

Think KC will gift this to Prince Harry? You're not welcomed at home, but here's an escape route & plan, should you desire to accept the mission.

But even if Charles did purchase the place indirectly or plans on making it his home away from home near his estranged son, William’s demeanor on whole “Harry’s Royal comeback” and the king giving in to it every time doesn’t leave any space for the condo to play host to the long overdue reunion.

But that doesn’t apply to William and Charles’s ongoing $152 million dispute

Reportedly, keeping Prince Harry away from the Royal grounds is not the only task worrying William as Balmoral Palace is now open to tourists. The $152 million property sold 3,400 tickets at A$190 back in April and is now milling with wide-eyed tourists. While Charles is presumably busy counting the whopping A$646,000 he made, William is less than happy with strangers exploring the place that his family lives in every summer.

Friends of the Prince of Wales have told both Sunday Times and The Daily Beast (via news.com.au)that William loves his privacy and is “sentimental,” but Charles is not attached to the Royal properties.

“William likes his privacy but he knows better than to pick a fight with his dad. Charles has always been an advocate of opening all these places up.”

If true, William is certainly picking his battles and choosing which hill he would rather not die on. Keeping Harry away to protect his future as the king and to save the Royal reputation from the many controversies his brother is embroiled in is certainly the right path, after all, he can always reverse Charles’ decision to make Balmoral Palace accessible to tourists when he is King of England.

