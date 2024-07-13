Prince Harry and Meghan Markle forced to grin and bear it as Serena Williams makes brutal joke about them for daring to breathe

When it comes to the Windsor Royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have always been outsiders. Since their wedding, the famous couple have made a point to stand apart from their more controversial family members. A decision that is not doing them a whole lot of good.

Harry and Meghan are acutely aware of the ugly history behind the English monarchy. Its violent past of colonialism added rumors of racism against Meghan when she officially joined the family. It has been years since the couple separated themselves from the family and have been building their roots in America. But so far, their tiniest decision and smallest step has been blown out of proportion by the British media as a calculated plan to defy the Royals or malign their reputation — a trend that has not gone unnoticed, especially by those who remain close to Harry and Meghan.

And it did become a point of discourse on July 11, 2024, at the ESPY Awards where famed athlete Serena Williams and Meghan’s close friend took the stage and poked fun at the dilemma of the couple is forced to live every day.

The controversy the Duke of Sussex riled up by not refusing to accept the renowned Pat Tillman award for the Invictus Games is well known. Harry was bashed by many, including Pat Tilman’s mother, for his Royal lineage, the many troubles he is currently embroiled in, and according to many, for not meeting the demands of the award that is given to those that make “remarkable civic contributions” and exhibit “extraordinary fortitude and spirit of service.” Along with these criticisms, Harry has also been accused of trying to hog the limelight while Prince William and Kate Middleton attempt to navigate life after her cancer diagnosis.

Whew! In short, the couple can’t do anything right as per the naysayers, something which Williams hilariously drew attention to in her speech.

“Please, Harry and Meghan, try not to breathe too much tonight. Because this is my night and I don’t want to be overshadowed by accusations you guys are taking up too much oxygen.”

On the surface, as Williams is a friend of the couple, her comments should have been in good fun. But all it did was put a spotlight on Harry’s tricky relationship with his family where he and his wife are often absent from Royal events as the Crown deems their presence “distracting.” During the joke, both Harry and Meghan smiled politely, but on the inside, they were probably wondering about the next storm Williams’ comment would bring for them. Anyway, unfortunately, they are used to this — politely accepting blame and criticism despite their charitable works and attempts to use their privilege for a good cause.

And they would be right to fear the repercussions of Williams’ little joke. After all, Meghan’s products getting promotion from friends on the very day Kate broke her oath of isolation to mark her presence at the Trooping Colors also cursed the Duchess of Sussex with the blame for trying to upstage her sister-in-law. The fact that Kate only made the announcement of her impending arrival mere hours ago — or how, allegedly, Harry and Meghan were not updated about this development in advance — did nothing to diffuse the renewed Meghan-bashing.

While the savage joke at their expense did earn Williams’ a few rounds of laughter, there is no guarantee that the quip won’t give trigger the ire of the British Royal Family once again.

