Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may finally land a major win over Royals as ‘desperate’ King Charles bows down to their demands

We know all too well there’s no love lost between Prince William and Prince Harry at this point, but the same apparently can’t be said for King Charles. While siblings can fall out and hold bitter grudges, things are different when it comes to parents and their children, and it seems that Charles might just be willing to be the bigger man in order to reconnect with his errant son.

According to New Idea Magazine (via Express), the king is “in discussions” to take a private trip to the U.S. in order to visit his grandchildren, Prince Archie (5) and Princess Lilibet (3). As was recently brought into sharp focus with a telling speech of his, Charles hardly has any relationship with Harry’s kids, which has led him to become “desperate” to get to know them.

“He is desperate to see his them and hates the idea that Archie and Lilibet will not remember him as the warm, friendly grandfather he wants to be,” claims Royal author Tom Quinn.

There’s just one hitch to Charles’ dreams of a family reunion: Harry and Meghan are point-blank refusing to return to the U.K., meaning it’s up to the ill king to travel to the States. And this is something Queen Camilla and Prince William are not happy about.

King Charles wants to visit Harry and Meghan, but Prince William “can’t understand why”

Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images

As Quinn reports, Harry is “hesitant” to bring his kids back to the U.K., given his staunch belief that it is unsafe for his family to return to England. Meanwhile, it seems Meghan has privately sworn she will never set foot on British soil ever again. That leaves Charles as the one who has to do the traveling if he really wants to mend things with his youngest son.

New Idea writes that the king is “feeling a little better” amid his cancer treatments, and he’s ready for a family “showdown” which he hopes could wash away all the bad blood in his brood for good.

“This feud has gone on for far too long,” sources claim, “and Charles is anxious to sort it out — but he knows it has to be on Harry and Meghan’s home turf, particularly if he wants to see his grandchildren.”

While the Duke of Sussex is said to be “open” to the idea of his father visiting his family in Montecito, California, it’s a different story for Camilla and William. The king’s wife is naturally concerned for her husband’s health, especially given he recently had to cut his tour of New Zealand short. As for William, he simply “can’t understand” why his dad would want to put himself through the trouble

“William can’t understand why Charles would go out on a limb like this,” it is claimed. “Camilla is against the trip for health reasons. The Australia tour in October is going to be a lot for a man of his age with cancer, let alone an emotional transatlantic journey to visit his estranged son.”

It sounds like it’s possible Harry and Charles may restore their relationship very soon, but the act of making his ill old dad travel thousands of miles will no doubt only sour his brother against him even more. So don’t go expecting all the family drama to be over by Christmas.

