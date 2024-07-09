Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex sit with Germany and Poland fans as they attend the sitting volleyball match between Poland and Germany at the Merkur Spiel-Arena during day six of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 15, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany/King Charles III arrives at the Order of the Thistle Service at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, for the installation to the Order of the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, Baroness Black of Strome LT, Baroness Kennedy of The Shaws LT and Sir Geoff Palmer KT, on July 3, 2024 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Photos by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation/Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Category:
Celebrities
News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may finally land a major win over Royals as ‘desperate’ King Charles bows down to their demands

Meanwhile, Prince William is fuming.
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|
Published: Jul 9, 2024 08:41 am

We know all too well there’s no love lost between Prince William and Prince Harry at this point, but the same apparently can’t be said for King Charles. While siblings can fall out and hold bitter grudges, things are different when it comes to parents and their children, and it seems that Charles might just be willing to be the bigger man in order to reconnect with his errant son.

Recommended Videos

According to New Idea Magazine (via Express), the king is “in discussions” to take a private trip to the U.S. in order to visit his grandchildren, Prince Archie (5) and Princess Lilibet (3). As was recently brought into sharp focus with a telling speech of his, Charles hardly has any relationship with Harry’s kids, which has led him to become “desperate” to get to know them.

“He is desperate to see his them and hates the idea that Archie and Lilibet will not remember him as the warm, friendly grandfather he wants to be,” claims Royal author Tom Quinn.

There’s just one hitch to Charles’ dreams of a family reunion: Harry and Meghan are point-blank refusing to return to the U.K., meaning it’s up to the ill king to travel to the States. And this is something Queen Camilla and Prince William are not happy about.

King Charles wants to visit Harry and Meghan, but Prince William “can’t understand why”

Prince William, Prince of Wales, King Charles III and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex watch the coffin of HM Queen Elizabeth during The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images

As Quinn reports, Harry is “hesitant” to bring his kids back to the U.K., given his staunch belief that it is unsafe for his family to return to England. Meanwhile, it seems Meghan has privately sworn she will never set foot on British soil ever again. That leaves Charles as the one who has to do the traveling if he really wants to mend things with his youngest son.

New Idea writes that the king is “feeling a little better” amid his cancer treatments, and he’s ready for a family “showdown” which he hopes could wash away all the bad blood in his brood for good.

“This feud has gone on for far too long,” sources claim, “and Charles is anxious to sort it out — but he knows it has to be on Harry and Meghan’s home turf, particularly if he wants to see his grandchildren.”

While the Duke of Sussex is said to be “open” to the idea of his father visiting his family in Montecito, California, it’s a different story for Camilla and William. The king’s wife is naturally concerned for her husband’s health, especially given he recently had to cut his tour of New Zealand short. As for William, he simply “can’t understand” why his dad would want to put himself through the trouble

“William can’t understand why Charles would go out on a limb like this,” it is claimed. “Camilla is against the trip for health reasons. The Australia tour in October is going to be a lot for a man of his age with cancer, let alone an emotional transatlantic journey to visit his estranged son.”

It sounds like it’s possible Harry and Charles may restore their relationship very soon, but the act of making his ill old dad travel thousands of miles will no doubt only sour his brother against him even more. So don’t go expecting all the family drama to be over by Christmas.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'
twitter