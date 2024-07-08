‘Difficult’ Meghan Markle clashes with ‘bored’ Prince Harry as he threatens to make a move from which ‘there is no going back’

Is there troubling brewing in paradise between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? The British press sure hopes so, as the media loves nothing more than reporting on Duke and Duchess of Sussex drama. Only the Royal couple themselves really know what’s going on behind closed doors, but allegedly the estranged son of the king is feeling isolated out in sunny California and is missing his life in drizzly ol’ England.

Royal expert Tom Quinn (via The Mirror) is claiming that Harry is feeling “bored” in his life in Montecito as he’s cut off from all his old friends from both Britain’s high society and his days in the military. According to Quinn, Harry’s pals from his bachelor days are in no hurry to visit him in the U.S. as they find Meghan “difficult” to be around.

“Harry is increasingly bored and looking back across the Atlantic where most of his army and school friends still love and whom he never sees because they won’t visit him in the States because they find Meghan difficult/”

In fact, Quinn went so far as to say Harry’s buddies “hate” coming to see him as they “don’t like Meghan.” The Duke’s friends supposedly hold the former Suits star responsible for transforming their chum into a whole new person, who they dub “Harry the Hippy.”

“The truth is that Harry has reinvented himself in a way that just doesn’t work for his family or for friends from the past when he was a very different character.”

Harry feeling unsettled in his Californian dream life is something we have heard before, to the extent that reports say he might be looking for a new residence in the U.K. Others claim this is something King Charles is pushing for so he can see his grandchildren more often. On the other hand, Quinn argues that it’s possible Harry has deliberately shut his old friends out his life himself, in order to distance himself from his “pre-Meghan” era as he strives to put the past behind him.

Still, as Harry moves into the future, he should be careful not to make a move he’s going to regret.

There would be no coming back for Prince Harry if he repeated his most controversial decision

Photo by Handout/Sport Gives Back Awards via Getty Images

Another thing that’s cut Harry off from his military mates? According to Quinn, they are unhappy about the way the prince wrote openly about his experiences in the RAF in Spare, his scandalously honest memoir release in 2023. Sharing military secrets is viewed as a big no-no in the army, which is why Harry’s blabbermouth is also feeding into the controversy around his acceptance of the Pat Tillman Award.

Harry’s pals aren’t the only ones angered by Spare, of course, as we’ve heard time and time again that the Royals were apoplectic by its publication. The absolute worst thing the duke could do, then, would be to pen a sequel. But, whoops, we just learned that the possibility of a Spare 2 is very much alive, as Harry has said he’s easily got enough juicy material for a whole other book.

If Harry ever did write a new book, however, it might just snuff out any lingering hope of a Royal reconciliation. TalkTV’s Cristo Foufas appeared on Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield’s YouTube show (via Express) to explain why Spare 2 would be a rash decision Harry could “never come back” from.

Foufas — who made his low opinion of Harry clear, claiming he and Meghan will “literally do anything for money” and that his first book proved “all he does is whinge” — stated that the most reliable intel actually suggests Harry isn’t planning on writing a new book just now… as he knows how destructive it would be.

“Spare is one of Harry’s most successful ventures from a monetary point of view, from a worldwide publicity point of view, whether that is good or bad publicity is another matter. Obviously there has been a lot of talk about a sequel. Well Jennie Bond, a very well-respected royal expert, says that she believes Harry does not want to write another book.”

The reason why is simple.

“Not because of the lack of monetary value but because it would be absolutely the final nail in the coffin between him and his family. There would be no going back from this. This would be it.”

That might be how Harry feels now, but after a few more months of apparently feeling bored and aimless in America then maybe he’ll need to start writing just to fill his time.

