Did Prince Harry serve in the military?

If you thought the Royal Family was just about to catch a break… think again. This time, Prince Harry has once again found himself as a topic of interest, and it’s about whether or not his military service warrants his recent recognition at the 2024 ESPY Awards.

ESPN’s decision to award the dashing Prince the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the 2024 ESPY Awards has caused some backlash. This recognition is for his work with the Invictus Games, which supports the rehabilitation of wounded service members through sports. Critics have since argued that the award should go to someone with less privilege, highlighting Prince Harry’s military. But to understand this controversy, we must delve into Prince Harry’s military service.

Prince Harry’s military career

Prince Harry, also known as Captain Harry Wales during his service, joined the British Army in May 2005 after passing the Regular Commissions Board in September. He attended the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst and was commissioned as a Cornet (second lieutenant) in the Blues and Royals, a regiment of the Household Cavalry. In 2008, he was promoted to lieutenant.

Harry’s military career is notable for his active service, including two tours in Afghanistan. In 2006, his unit was scheduled to be deployed to Iraq but ultimately did not serve there. This deployment was cut short due to media exposure, but he returned for a second tour from 2012 to 2013 as an Apache helicopter co-pilot and gunner. Altogether, Prince Harry’s time in the military amounted to 10 years, and his experiences on the front lines profoundly impacted him, leading to his dedication to veteran causes.

The Invictus Games

In 2014, leveraging his military background and personal understanding of the challenges faced by injured service members, Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games. This international adaptive multi-sport event celebrates the athletic achievements of wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women, both serving and veteran.

Controversy surrounding Prince Harry and the Pat Tillman Award

Thank you to the @ESPYS for honouring the founding of the #InvictusGames Foundation by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex and our work to support the rehabilitation of the international wounded, injured or sick service community. #IAMHere #InvictusSpirit 💛🖤 — Invictus Games Foundation 💛🖤 (@WeAreInvictus) June 27, 2024

The Pat Tillman Award, named after the former NFL player who died serving in Afghanistan, honors those who use sports to inspire and enact positive change. ESPN’s choice to award Prince Harry has drawn criticism, with some arguing that other veterans might be more fitting recipients. Tillman’s mother also aired her feelings out to The Daily Mail, expressing shock that The Duke of Sussex was the recipient of the award.



I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award. There are recipients that are far more fitting. There are individuals working in the veteran community that are doing tremendous things to assist veterans. These individuals do not have the money, resources, connections or privilege that Prince Harry has. I feel that those types of individuals should be recognized.

Despite the backlash, ESPN and the Invictus Games Foundation released a statement reiterating their decision. They also highlighted that the award is going to Prince Harry due to the transformative impact of the games, Prince Harry’s military service, and his work with the Invictus Games, which underscore his dedication to the veteran community.

