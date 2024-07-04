Image Credit: Disney
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge watch a flypast to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on July 10, 2018 in London, England/King Charles III attends a celebration at Edinburgh Castle to mark the 900th Anniversary of the City of Edinburgh, on July 3, 2024 in Edinburgh, Scotland
Photos by Max Mumby/Indigo/Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince Harry to ‘lash out’ at Prince William when King Charles dies as history repeats itself

Is a dark timeline manifesting before our eyes?
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|
Published: Jul 4, 2024 01:02 pm

Those who don’t pay attention to history are doomed to repeat it. That’s how the saying goes, and it seems it’s especially true when it comes to one of the most historically resonant families of all time.

A psychic vision recently warned Prince Harry that he should take it easy lest he face a Royal “burnout,” and now another prediction of a dark dystopian timeline has emerged concerning the Duke of Sussex’s acrimonious split from his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William. This time, though, it’s less based in the dubious powers of Tarot cards and more in studying the recent past to determine a likely future. Even if it is a worse-case scenario future.

As far as we’re aware, the king’s cancer treatment is going well, as Charles has been attending public duties left, right, and center. However, when the sad day does come for the crown to be passed to his heir apparent — hopefully a long ways down the (Royal) line — a prophecy dictates that Prince Harry will seize the opportunity to tarnish his big bro’s big moment.

Prince Harry is predicted to unleash second tell-all book in a dark mirror to Spare

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 07: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation onstage during The Invictus Games Foundation Conversation titled "Realising a Global Community" at the Honourable Artillery Company on May 07, 2024 in London, England. The event marks 10 years since the inaugural Invictus Games in London 2014
Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for The Invictus Games Foundation

According to most experts, it was the release of Harry’s scandalous memoir Spare that has really ensured he’ll never be welcome back into the family’s bosom with open arms. Not only did it air all the Royals’ dirty secrets in public, it also released just a few months after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, while the family was still in mourning and overshadowing the early days of Charles’ reign.

Well, it’s a fact that Harry plans on writing a second book at some point, as he’s promised that he’s got enough material compiled for a Spare sequel. The question is, however, when could he release this one? According to Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield, there’s a very likely answer to that mystery: Harry could unleash Spare 2 when King Charles passes away.

“I do think he would write about his family again,” Schofield opined on her YouTube show, Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered. “I suspect that maybe he would release a book after his father passed away. Especially if Prince William continues to keep him at arm’s length. Because what would the repercussions be if Prince William pushed you out of the fold?”

Obviously, this is all conjecture, but there would be a certain symmetry to it and it would be the ultimate way to get back at brother William — read Spare to find out why Harry’s relationship with his sibling turned so sour, physical altercations and all. Still, would Harry dare repeat history in such a devastating way? Only time will tell.

Author
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'
