Prince Harry to ‘lash out’ at Prince William when King Charles dies as history repeats itself

Those who don’t pay attention to history are doomed to repeat it. That’s how the saying goes, and it seems it’s especially true when it comes to one of the most historically resonant families of all time.

A psychic vision recently warned Prince Harry that he should take it easy lest he face a Royal “burnout,” and now another prediction of a dark dystopian timeline has emerged concerning the Duke of Sussex’s acrimonious split from his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William. This time, though, it’s less based in the dubious powers of Tarot cards and more in studying the recent past to determine a likely future. Even if it is a worse-case scenario future.

As far as we’re aware, the king’s cancer treatment is going well, as Charles has been attending public duties left, right, and center. However, when the sad day does come for the crown to be passed to his heir apparent — hopefully a long ways down the (Royal) line — a prophecy dictates that Prince Harry will seize the opportunity to tarnish his big bro’s big moment.

Prince Harry is predicted to unleash second tell-all book in a dark mirror to Spare

Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for The Invictus Games Foundation

According to most experts, it was the release of Harry’s scandalous memoir Spare that has really ensured he’ll never be welcome back into the family’s bosom with open arms. Not only did it air all the Royals’ dirty secrets in public, it also released just a few months after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, while the family was still in mourning and overshadowing the early days of Charles’ reign.

Well, it’s a fact that Harry plans on writing a second book at some point, as he’s promised that he’s got enough material compiled for a Spare sequel. The question is, however, when could he release this one? According to Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield, there’s a very likely answer to that mystery: Harry could unleash Spare 2 when King Charles passes away.

“I do think he would write about his family again,” Schofield opined on her YouTube show, Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered. “I suspect that maybe he would release a book after his father passed away. Especially if Prince William continues to keep him at arm’s length. Because what would the repercussions be if Prince William pushed you out of the fold?”

Obviously, this is all conjecture, but there would be a certain symmetry to it and it would be the ultimate way to get back at brother William — read Spare to find out why Harry’s relationship with his sibling turned so sour, physical altercations and all. Still, would Harry dare repeat history in such a devastating way? Only time will tell.

