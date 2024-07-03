Prince Harry receives dire warning of a calamitous future he must avoid as extent of ‘damage’ he inflicted on Prince William is outed

Prince Harry has received a shocking psychic warning that he must heed at all costs. Yes, you read that correctly. Mystical forces are converging around the Duke of Sussex and he should listen to what they have to say unless he wants to set himself down a dark path.

Recommended Videos

Celebrity astrologer Inbaal Honigman has read Harry’s future using Tarot cards, and she’s determined that the “overworking” and “overthinking” prince is on the cusp of a major “burnout” unless he makes a bold move to “step back” from the glare of the public eye.

“The Prince is overworked and overthinking, so he takes a step back and tries to commit to resting and recuperating,” she told SkyNews.com.au. “Harry desires to be independent and successful. He is spending this year coming up with directions and contacts which can get him there.”

At least Meghan Markle’s prognostication was a little peppier. According to Honigman, the Duchess of Sussex is heading for “luck and success” as her fledgling business, her America Riviera Orchard lifestyle brand, finally picks up.

“Luck and success on the financial side, Meghan is offered a great financial deal for some very easy work of promoting an entertainment destination,” Honigman claimed. Meghan should be pleased to hear that given her newfound rivalry with King Charles.

So, a psychic vision telling Harry to take it easy and stop drawing attention to himself? Are we sure Prince William isn’t the one secretly behind this? Because we don’t need to look into our crystal balls to know things between the two warring brothers aren’t going to warm up anytime soon.

Prince Harry has caused too much “damage” to make amends with Prince William, says Royal butler

Photo by Ben Stansall/Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

If determining the future from Tarot cards isn’t your bag, then maybe you’ll find this particular prediction of what’s to come for Harry more believable. Former Royal butler Grant Harrold spoke to the New York Post and was asked the big question: does he think there’s any chance that Harry and William will ever bury the hatchet?

In recent weeks, we’ve heard tell that Harry and Meghan are “desperately” attempting to reconcile with Kate Middleton, which would surely be a major step in the right direction if it ever happened. However, according to Harrold, there’s just too much bad blood for William to ever let bygones be bygones.

“[Harry] caused damage and broke down trust. It’s difficult when you’re a future monarch. I doubt they’ll ever get back the relationship they had originally. That was a very different relationship built on trust.”

Harrold, an old employee of King Charles himself, went on to stress that he believes the heir apparent to the throne is too “tough” to forgive and forget at the moment, so it’s going to be a long, long while before the opportunity for a family reunion is possible.

“It’s going to take time. William is a tough character. He’s a good guy. I’d like to think that their relationship will get back on track. But yes, it is unlikely.”

Whether by Tarot cards, tea leaves, ancient runes, or magic eight ball, it’s fair to say no vision of the future is pointing to a brotherly reunion occurring by Christmas.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy