Meghan Markle is coming for King Charles’ crown as she compiles foolproof ‘list’ to lead her to the throne

As someone who had already made a name of herself thanks to her acting career prior to becoming one half of the Royal family’s most notorious couple, Meghan Markle has never been one to rest on her laurels. In 2024, for example, she’s been working hard to build up her own lifestyle brand, even if she’s making an unexpected rival out of her own father-in-law, King Charles.

Although he’s literally king of 56 countries around the world and has more money than Scrooge McDuck, the king is starting up his own business enterprise in the style of his estranged daughter-in-law. The latest product released under Charles’ Highgrove label is a homemade honey produced by the Royal bees of the king’s Highgrove Estate. Looking to slather some imperial honey on your toast? Then you’ll have to fork out £25 for a 350g jar.

A Royal rip-off it may be, but King Charles’ business venture is actually proving more successful than the Duchess of Sussex’s. Meghan’s brand, America Riviera Orchard, launched back in March but has only released three products since then — strawberry jelly, raspberry jelly, and dog biscuits. In particular, when the strawberry flavor launched in April, free samples were sent out to 50 major influencers, but sales still fell short of expectations. However, Charles’ product, Highgrove Organic Strawberry Preserve, flew off shelves, selling out several times in one week.

Even so, Meghan doesn’t appear to be deterred. In fact, she’s devised a fool-proof plan to turn her kingly rival into a valuable ally…

Meghan Markle plans to get at King Charles through Prince Harry’s favorite cousins

Meghan Markle has a plan to boost her flagging lifestyle brand: to climb her way up the Royal family tree and turn King Charles into her very own shill of a sovereign.

At least, that’s what a supposed insider source is claiming. As per this mystery insider, Meghan intends to use every Royal connection she has to get King Charles to publicly support her America Riviera Orchard products. She’s got a “list” of potential converts, starting with Harry’s closest relatives.

“Meghan is looking for support wherever she can get it,” says the source. “Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are at the top of her list, but she is shooting even higher and would love to get King Charles to give his stamp of approval.”

It’s claimed that Meghan believes the “drama” surrounding the Sussexes’ split from the Royals has been blown out of proportion and she doesn’t see why they still wouldn’t support her brand.

“Despite all the drama, Meghan does not see why they should not be able to drum up some support and backing,” argues the source. “She wants Harry to reach out to anyone in the family that he’s still got access to. She still believes that there is a lot more support for them inside the royal family than people let on, and thinks it would be foolish not to ask for help.”

Meghan’s scheme may hit a snag at the first hurdle, though, as we’ve recently heard that Eugenie and Beatrice may have switched sides to Prince William. Although once firmly on Team Harry and Meghan — Eugenie was the first Royal to meet Markle after she started dating the prince — Prince Andrew’s two daughters made a big show of being there for William last month, following their association with the Sussexes putting them at risk of being ostracized.

Can Meghan successfully win over not just the minor Royals but King Charles himself to become Queen Bee?

