Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘desperately’ trying to win over Kate Middleton as the facts of their ‘unequal’ relationship come to light

If Prince Harry ever went to Prince William to apologize for all the hullabaloo he’s caused over the past few years, his big brother would likely slam the door in his face — well, alright, he’d get a servant to do it – but same difference. However, it seems Harry and Meghan Markle are hoping they’ll get a different reaction if they come at the problem via Kate Middleton.

Recommended Videos

According to OK!‘s Royal insiders, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “desperately” trying to reconnect with Princess Catherine as they “hope to trigger a truce” between themselves and the Waleses. This follows claims that Harry had been moved to tears by Kate’s return to the public eye at the Trooping the Colour ceremony and that he’s secretly drafted letter after letter in an attempt to send a personal apology to his sister-in-law.

“Both Harry and Meghan have been following Kate’s recovery with huge interest, but, sadly, it’s had to be more from afar because their lines of communication with the palace and the Waleses, in particular, are very limited, to say the least,” says OK!‘s source. “They have had enough information to know that people are excited about the idea of a comeback for Kate, and they’re both relieved and happy to hear that she’s on the mend and may soon be well enough to return to her duties.”

In this case, it seems like both Harry and Meghan are equally as interested in extending an olive branch to Kate, but from what else we’re hearing about the couple’s private lives, typically Meghan is the one wearing the crown in this marriage.

“Harry’s melting into the background”: Meghan makes all the Duke’s decisions, Royal insiders claim

Photo by Andre Esiebo/Getty Images for The Archewell Foundation

Another day, another round of Meghan-bashing from the British press. In this case, there’s been renewed chatter of late that the former actress is the one who calls the shots in her marriage with Harry.

The idea that Meghan uses Harry as a sugar daddy is one that’s persisted ever since the “Tiara-gate” scandal surrounding the couple’s wedding, in which the late Queen Elizabeth II’s dresser, Angela Kelly, told the media that Harry had shouted at her when Meghan had wanted to take one of the Queen’s tiaras for her wedding. “What Meghan wants, Meghan gets!” the prince is said to have cried.

Royal expert Tom Quinn seems to believe this story, as he claimed to The Mirror that Harry and Meghan have an unequal relationship: “No one has ever doubted that Harry and Meghan do not have an equal partnership — when Harry famously said, ‘what Meghan wants Meghan gets,’ he neatly summed up the situation.”

As it happens, Harry strenuously denied ever saying that line in his memoir Spare, instead alleging that his grandmother invited Meghan to wear one of her tiaras for her wedding, but it was Kelly specifically who forbade him from removing Meghan’s favorite from Buckingham Palace.

Nonetheless, Quinn isn’t the only one who feels Meghan’s the dominant one in the marriage. Royal commentator Esther Krakue used the couple’s recent Nigeria trip as evidence when discussing their dynamic with Sky News Australia:

“You can definitely see a heavy hand by Meghan in a lot of the decisions they make. You see that in a lot of the way their engagements are done, she’s really at the forefront and Harry’s melting into the background. She leads as much in private as she does public.”

There is so much contradictory Royal reportage out there, so take these claims about the Sussexes’ marriage how you will, but it certainly does seem like Harry and Meghan genuinely are desperate to make amends with Kate. Could a wholesome family reunion be on the cards by the end of the year?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy