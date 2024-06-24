Prince Harry reduced to tears by Kate Middleton as he voices ‘deep regrets’ that have been bubbling up for years

A wall the size of Buckingham Palace has built up between King Charles and his heir apparent, Prince William, and their son/brother Prince Harry in recent years. With all three parties involved as stubborn as each other, it doesn’t seem like any are on the cusp of reaching out to reconcile and bring an end to all the Royal resentment.

And yet apparently Harry is overcome with regret for his actions towards a different member of the family instead. Namely, his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, after the Princess of Wales’ recent surprise development is said to have left the Duke of Sussex in tears. So much so that he’s trying to strike up the courage to say he’s sorry.

Prince Harry left “incredibly emotional” by Kate’s Trooping the Colour comeback

Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

According to New Idea — via an unnamed source allegedly close to the Royal family; you know the drill — seeing Princess Catherine make a shocking return to public duty for this June’s Trooping the Colour ceremony was as meaningful for Harry as it was for Kate’s many fans across the globe.

“Seeing Kate back on the balcony at Trooping the Colour was incredibly emotional for Harry,” so claims New Idea’s source. “He was so relieved.”

The source then emphasizes something that is not often talked about in Royal gossip circles: how much Harry and Kate used to get on, before Harry and Meghan Markle’s great American adventure. The princess’ diagnosis is said to have spurned Harry on to “make things right” between himself and what sounds like one of his closest relatives within the Royal clan.

“Kate is someone Harry’s always treasured – and someone he has deep regrets over,” the source continued. “Kate’s openness about her diagnosis has added urgency to Harry’s need to make things right.”

That said, it seems Harry is still working up the courage to extend that olive branch. Given the frostiness between the Waleses and the Sussexes, a face-to-face meeting or even a phone call is out of the question, so Harry’s only option is to send Kate a personal email or letter. And that’s supposedly something he’s attempted to do many times since his controversial memoir, Spare, came out in January 2023.

“Since his book Spare came out, he’s started countless emails and letters to her – his ‘draft’ folder is pretty full,” concludes the source. “But knowing she’s still facing treatment, he’s determined to get an apology letter through to her.”

If Harry is this close to Kate then it must have stung that the Royals kept her cancer news a secret from even him, as he and Meghan only found out the truth along with the rest of the world. Following Kate coming clean about her diagnosis back in March, the Sussexes released a touching message of goodwill on social media: “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they can do so privately and in peace.”

Still, if the Duke does get around to sending this alleged letter-in-the-making then it might just be the first step towards softening things between Harry and William’s side of the family tree.

