Meghan Markle faces ‘inevitable’ warning from estranged father as Prince Harry is crowned ‘hypocrite’ for new step against King Charles

If we set aside all the rumors and the many what-ifs doing the rounds around Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s new life in California, we would find a happy family, doing well by itself, even if it comes at the cost of alienating the Royal Family. But apparently, we need to take off our rose-tinted glasses as Thomas Markle has a warning for Meghan, Harry, and their children.

It is common knowledge that Megha is estranged from her father, Thomas. While she lived a big chunk of her life with him, his actions since her wedding to Harry have driven a bottomless pit between their already strained relationship, whether it was the whole controversy around his staged paparazzi pictures despite Meghan and Harry’s continued attempts to dissuade him as well as their offers of assisting him and the promise to brush aside the misstep if he just stops (via The Guardian) or his threats of petitioning California courts to see his grandchildren.

Meghan's dad is begging her 'to end their fued' ahead of his 80th birthday.

Thomas Markle staged photos days before her wedding for money and passed on a private letter she wrote to him to the press.

He has also constantly bashed Meghan at any given chance.

She owes him nothing. pic.twitter.com/h2cCiWiDFB — Lorraine King (@lorrainemking) June 23, 2024

But now, he is changing tactics, not that they will do him any good.

He is back to being a grieving grandfather, but now he has also looped in King Charles in his comments to MailOnline (via Daily Express) as he warned Meghan of an “inevitable” question Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie, who have never met their grandfather.

“They are getting to the age where they will start asking questions, as all kids do. At some stage it’s inevitable that they will ask their parents why they have cut them off from both sides of the family? They have two grandpas who want to see them, one of whom is the King of England. I never in my 80 years thought I’d be in the same boat as the King.”

Despite his history of disastrous decisions — that included sharing Meghan’s personal letter to him with the media in exchange for money — that estranged him from his daughter, Thomas (who turns 80 soon) wants to warn the Suits star that them keeping both sides of their families away “will affect their kids for the rest of their lives.”

But this is not the only “bad” decision Meghan and Harry are being bashed for

They reportedly have a brand new plan to disobey the King, a step that makes them hypocrites since it goes against their biggest proclamations from the past.

The couple’s trip to Nigeria where they behaved and were treated as senior working Royals has irked many staunch followers of the British Royal Family as well as King Charles who was “furious” at this apparent rebellion against the monarch since Harry and Meghan had stepped down from their positions. But the Royal Family has allegedly done nothing to deter the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they are now planning a world tour and according to Hilary Fordwich, a royal commentator, this is just a publicity stunt that goes against Harry’s claims of being haunted by cameras and the couple’s demand for privacy.

“It is going to be high profile because that is what Meghan craves. Look how she has spent her entire life. Everything she has ever done is craving publicity. They hired three PR firms when they went to LA. She craves the limelight. Hypocritical Harry once said that when he hears the clicking of cameras it gives him chills because of what happened to his mother. Well, stay out of the limelight then.”

Whether this is indeed all an act to garner fame or really another step towards the couple’s goal to do work that matters, the only thing that can be said with certainty is that wherever they go, they will be treated as Royals. And if the tour of a single country really pissed off Charles, it won’t be far-fetched to predict that this world trip will effectively destroy whatever chances — even drowning the most “compelling link” that can end the Royal feud — of reconciliation exist between the King and his youngest son.

