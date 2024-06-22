Meghan Markle’s ‘clumsy’ blunder answers how much King Charles ‘trusts’ Prince Harry as ‘key’ to solve it all is delayed to September

It is pretty much common knowledge that after Prince Harry decided to air the Royals’ dirty laundry in many interviews and his book, Spare, trusting him has become an uphill task for King Charles. But turns out the amount of trust he has in his son has actually dwindled beyond zero — something that has been confirmed by Meghan Markle’s latest blunder and the monarch’s summer plans.

Up until the Trooping Colors took place in the U.K., for the public, Kate Middleton’s appearance was a 50-50 possibility, with the majority of it tilting towards the nay part of the ratio given how the palace had handled her disappearance since December 2023. Her attendance was confirmed mere hours before the event took place and would have been missed by anyone not actively following updates about her on social media.

But guess who wouldn’t miss that crucial update — regardless of whether they stay glued to Instagram or X (formerly Twitter) or not — members of the Royal Family who were most definitely informed in advance about Kate’s decision to join Charles and Prince William on June 15 after missing the rehearsal of the event that took place earlier. But clearly, Harry and Meghan, though still known as members of Charles’ family, have lost enough of the monarch’s trust that they were not kept in the loop about Kate’s appearance, which was controversially preceded by one of Meghan’s friends, polo player Nacho Figueras, promoting the latest products by the Duchess’ brand, American Riviera Orchard.

If I was her PR team, I’d quit out of sheer embarrassment. “Meghan Markle releases new batch of jam & dog biscuits as Prince Harry's polo pal Nacho Figueras shows them off just hours before King & Kate Middleton's Trooping the Colour moment” https://t.co/njAUORsiSH — Sally Canfield 🇺🇸 (@TheLifeofSally) June 15, 2024

The result? Meghan got accused of trying to upstage Kate, of being jealous of her, etc., which is, as per Daily Mail’s Palace Confidential guest Rebecca English, not the Suits star’s fault as she didn’t have prior knowledge of Kate’s public re-debut or awareness of when her friends and well-wishers plan to promote her products. But it is a mistake, a “clumsy” one, that confirms what reputation the couple has in Charles’ eyes.

“It is clumsy. You can’t expect them to have known that the announcement was coming out because people don’t tell them things because they don’t trust them.”

King Charles’ broken trust has shunned a “compelling link” that could reunite father and son

At least, until September this year.

According to former royal correspondent Jennie Bond (via GB News), Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie hold “the key to reconciliation between Charles and Harry” as Charles possibly wants to be in contact with his grandchildren and get to know them better

“Having grandchildren is a powerful tug on the heartstrings. I can imagine that the King very much wants the chance to get to know Archie and Lilibet and to create some memories for them. The children may provide the most compelling link between Charles and Harry, and convince them both to forgive, if not forget, the bitter rows of the past.”

While Jennie warned Prince Harry not to remain separated from the King like Meghan did from her father, she might be forgetting the reports of the Duke of Sussex reaching out to Charles to propose his children spend their summer break with their grandfather in the U.K. and was brutally (uniquely) snubbed in response.

In fact, as per Daily Express, Charles has already made up his mind to spend the royal summer break (Agust and early September) with William and his family “away from the public eye.”

Hmm. So, if Harry does decide to make his children the bridge that connects him to his father again, he will have to try again in September to see if pulling at this particular “heartstring” will indeed end the royal rift.

