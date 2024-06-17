Meghan Markle mania reaches new low as she’s accused of attempting ‘catty’ move to upstage prodigal princess Kate Middleton

Some days, it becomes extremely obvious why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took the unprecedented move to cut ties with the Royal family back in 2020. Even if the commonwealth-shaking decision is still having personal ramifications for the Duke of Sussex all these years later, it’s no wonder he doesn’t want to feed the media when they make continued attacks on his wife’s character.

The past weekend was a joyous one for the Royal family as King Charles’ official birthday procession, aka the Trooping the Colour parade, earned worldwide headlines for marking Kate Middleton’s grand return to the public eye after spending months behind closed doors due to her (still ongoing) cancer treatment. With Harry and Meghan on the other side of the world, the event was nothing to do with them, but Meghan haters have still found a way to use it to dunk on the Duchess.

Why is Meghan Markle being called “catty” for supposed ploy to steal Kate Middleton’s thunder?

Photo by Paul Grover- WPA Pool/Getty Images

As per GB News, Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield has blasted Meghan for allegedly attempting to upstage Princess Catherine’s happy return to Royal duties with a, um, vague reminder of her existence on Instagram?

Prince Harry’s polo-playing pal Ignacio “Nacho” Figueras recently took to his Instagram stories to share a snap of some dog treats he’d bought for his pet from American Riviera Orchard — amateur Royal experts may know that this is Meghan’s own lifestyle brand.

Yes, Figueras shared some dog treats that he’d got from Meghan’s company. That’s the extent of it, but Schofield has voiced her belief that Meghan was behind the post as part of some nefarious masterplan to steal the spotlight from sister-in-law Kate on her big day.

“Harry and Megan burn lots of bridges. You don’t go posting some a gift from Megan Markle without permission from Megan Markle,” Schofield claimed. “Obviously Nacho had permission from Harry and Megan to post. And it just seemed really catty and unnecessary to do it right when we were having Catherine’s big return.”

It’s true, that was extremely devious of Meghan. The duplicitous Duchess obviously knew that a random post on a polo player’s Instagram would blow up bigger than an event playing out on the streets of London and photographed and broadcast all over the world. And it worked too! Nobody’s been talking about Kate’s return whatsoever and every media outlet across the globe has instead been wasting words talking about her dog treats. Well, alright, that is exactly what I’ve just done, but you get my point…

Next up: The Dalai Lama stubs his toe on top of a mountain in Tibet — is Meghan to blame?

