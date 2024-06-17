Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge sits with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in the Royal Box on Centre Court ahead of the Ladies Singles Final between Simona Halep of Romania and Serena Williams of the United States on Centre Court during the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at Wimbledon on July 13, 2019 in London, England.
Photo via Getty Images
Category:
Celebrities
News

Meghan Markle mania reaches new low as she’s accused of attempting ‘catty’ move to upstage prodigal princess Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Sussex gets in trouble for breathing once again.
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|
Published: Jun 17, 2024 01:49 pm

Some days, it becomes extremely obvious why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took the unprecedented move to cut ties with the Royal family back in 2020. Even if the commonwealth-shaking decision is still having personal ramifications for the Duke of Sussex all these years later, it’s no wonder he doesn’t want to feed the media when they make continued attacks on his wife’s character.

Recommended Videos

The past weekend was a joyous one for the Royal family as King Charles’ official birthday procession, aka the Trooping the Colour parade, earned worldwide headlines for marking Kate Middleton’s grand return to the public eye after spending months behind closed doors due to her (still ongoing) cancer treatment. With Harry and Meghan on the other side of the world, the event was nothing to do with them, but Meghan haters have still found a way to use it to dunk on the Duchess.

Why is Meghan Markle being called “catty” for supposed ploy to steal Kate Middleton’s thunder?

Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Kate Middleton
Photo by Paul Grover- WPA Pool/Getty Images

As per GB News, Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield has blasted Meghan for allegedly attempting to upstage Princess Catherine’s happy return to Royal duties with a, um, vague reminder of her existence on Instagram?

Prince Harry’s polo-playing pal Ignacio “Nacho” Figueras recently took to his Instagram stories to share a snap of some dog treats he’d bought for his pet from American Riviera Orchard — amateur Royal experts may know that this is Meghan’s own lifestyle brand.

Yes, Figueras shared some dog treats that he’d got from Meghan’s company. That’s the extent of it, but Schofield has voiced her belief that Meghan was behind the post as part of some nefarious masterplan to steal the spotlight from sister-in-law Kate on her big day.

“Harry and Megan burn lots of bridges. You don’t go posting some a gift from Megan Markle without permission from Megan Markle,” Schofield claimed. “Obviously Nacho had permission from Harry and Megan to post. And it just seemed really catty and unnecessary to do it right when we were having Catherine’s big return.”

It’s true, that was extremely devious of Meghan. The duplicitous Duchess obviously knew that a random post on a polo player’s Instagram would blow up bigger than an event playing out on the streets of London and photographed and broadcast all over the world. And it worked too! Nobody’s been talking about Kate’s return whatsoever and every media outlet across the globe has instead been wasting words talking about her dog treats. Well, alright, that is exactly what I’ve just done, but you get my point…

Next up: The Dalai Lama stubs his toe on top of a mountain in Tibet — is Meghan to blame?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article ‘Part of their generation’: Stephen Fry notes Prince William and Prince Harry are ‘very gay-friendly’
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
‘Part of their generation’: Stephen Fry notes Prince William and Prince Harry are ‘very gay-friendly’
Monica Coman Monica Coman Jun 17, 2024
Read Article Do we know when Daniel Radcliffe is leaving ‘Merrily We Roll Along’ on Broadway?
Merrily We Roll Along official poster
Merrily We Roll Along official poster
Merrily We Roll Along official poster
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Do we know when Daniel Radcliffe is leaving ‘Merrily We Roll Along’ on Broadway?
Monica Coman Monica Coman Jun 17, 2024
Read Article Do we know if Kate Middleton is wearing a wig?
Kate Middleton Getty
Kate Middleton Getty
Kate Middleton Getty
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Do we know if Kate Middleton is wearing a wig?
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield Jun 17, 2024
Read Article What happened to Chip Gaines?
Fixer Upper's Chip Gaines
Fixer Upper's Chip Gaines
Fixer Upper's Chip Gaines
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
What happened to Chip Gaines?
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart Jun 17, 2024
Read Article Chrisean Rock’s surprisingly normal life before Blueface, explained
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Social Media
Social Media
Chrisean Rock’s surprisingly normal life before Blueface, explained
Melissa Brown Melissa Brown Jun 17, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Part of their generation’: Stephen Fry notes Prince William and Prince Harry are ‘very gay-friendly’
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
‘Part of their generation’: Stephen Fry notes Prince William and Prince Harry are ‘very gay-friendly’
Monica Coman Monica Coman Jun 17, 2024
Read Article Do we know when Daniel Radcliffe is leaving ‘Merrily We Roll Along’ on Broadway?
Merrily We Roll Along official poster
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Do we know when Daniel Radcliffe is leaving ‘Merrily We Roll Along’ on Broadway?
Monica Coman Monica Coman Jun 17, 2024
Read Article Do we know if Kate Middleton is wearing a wig?
Kate Middleton Getty
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Do we know if Kate Middleton is wearing a wig?
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield Jun 17, 2024
Read Article What happened to Chip Gaines?
Fixer Upper's Chip Gaines
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
What happened to Chip Gaines?
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart Jun 17, 2024
Read Article Chrisean Rock’s surprisingly normal life before Blueface, explained
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Social Media
Social Media
Chrisean Rock’s surprisingly normal life before Blueface, explained
Melissa Brown Melissa Brown Jun 17, 2024
Author
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'