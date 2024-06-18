Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘planning’ to defy King Charles as ‘trashing’ Royals makes their children target for punishment

There are still a great number of supporters out there who would adore the possibility of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reuniting with King Charles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton. But when both sides are unwilling to give up even an inch of their stubbornness and have once more found ways to deepen the wedge between them, hoping for this Royal soap opera to end is futile.

Recommended Videos

It has been going on for so long. Harry and Meghan had the “open invitation” to attend Trooping Colors, but they didn’t. He tried to reach out to his father when he was in the U.K. and only got snubbed for his troubles. Charles has actively embarked on the mission of erasing Meghan from history as the couple wants to revive a certain privilege of being a royal.

Needless to say, it has been a Royal mess — a mess into which Charles has reportedly dragged Prince Lillibet and Prince Archie.

But Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made sure that he has a solid reason to get mad

The couple’s trip to Nigeria was royal in every aspect — from how the two behaved to how they were treated. The fact that Meghan and Harry have stepped down as senior working Royals didn’t affect the fact they continue to be treated like it never happened, something which majorly irked Charles and Prince William who were “furious” at their brazen display.

Some of my favourite pictures of Prince Harry and Meghan in Nigeria… So genuine, so real, so joyful. 🥺❤️



The one of Duchess Meghan with (WTO Dir) Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala makes me smile every time. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/VU9O9HaICh — Mary N. U.💙✨ (@Survivor_MaryNU) June 15, 2024

Since the many olive branches that Harry has extended to his father continue to be hacked down, the news is that the couple is now planning a “world tour.” As claimed by TalkTV host Andre Walker on his program That Was The Woke That Was (via Daily Express), the plan took form in the wake of their successful trip to Nigeria. But according to political strategist Sam Armstrong the Duke and Duchess’ only agenda is to “prove a point” — that they can “do better” than William and Kate Middleton (whose recent public appearance added the label of “liar” to her resume).

King Charles has already given them their punishment — by dismissing his grandchildren with a “resounding snort’

The only reason it becomes difficult to paint Harry and Meghan as the absolute victims is how they earned fame and money by sharing and well “trashing” the Royals after they left. No matter how much of it is true and how much sympathy the couple has earned as a result of it, the fact remains that they have been hacking away at the branch on which they want to continue sitting. Expecting it to bear the brunt of the damage is pointless, as stated by The Mirror‘s Royal correspondent Russell Myers.

“They’re going to [have to] sort of realise, if they’re going to have a relationship with the rest of the Royal Family, they can’t go about trashing them. They can’t go about making money off their associations with the Royal Family, hopefully, they’ll see that the Royal Family are very united without them and if they do want a relationship, going forward, they need to take the steam out of their relationship and out of the things they say sometimes.”

The consequences of the words they have spoken against the Royals have now bypassed Charles merely snubbing his son and his wife as Daily Mail reports that Harry asked if he could bring his children to see the King at Balmoral when the annual U.K. summer break starts and reportedly received a “resounding sort” as a response.

If Harry and Meghan truly want to forge a positive bond with Charles, at least for the sake of their children, they will have to put a stop to a lot of their antics, like seeking the security they had as senior royals, speaking their “truth” about their family, and going on tours as royals – easier said than done.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy