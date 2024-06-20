Prince Harry suffers ‘three humiliations’ back to back as he does the one ‘devastating’ thing that King Charles will never forgive

Compared to the health struggles of King Charles and Princess Catherine, Prince Harry has had an A-OK year, but if you believe all the Royal reports, the Duke of Sussex’s life is secretly spiraling out of control behind the scenes. In just the last month, he’s suffered one dent to his pride and ego after the other, and it’s apparently taking its toll.

First of all, his own father came up with a lame excuse not to meet with him when he returned to his native U.K. back in May, then the Duke of Westminster picked Prince William over him for his wedding, the biggest high society shindig of the season. Last but not least, Harry and Meghan Markle didn’t receive an invite to the Trooping the Colour ceremony, which marked the King’s official birthday and saw Kate Middleton triumphantly return to public duty.

“It has been humiliation after humiliation for Prince Harry,” Royal expert Emily Andrews has said (via The Express). According to Andrews, there are only more stinging snubs like this to come in the prince’s future, too, because he’s burned so many bridges. “Harry has broken so many bonds of trust with so many people, it is difficult to see him ever attending a society wedding or Trooping the Colour again.”

It certainly sounds like the King isn’t going to let bygones be bygones anytime soon, thanks to Harry doing something entirely “unforgivable” in his eyes.

Harry’s decision to air the Royal family’s dirty laundry to the media has gotten him in serious trouble with his relatives, but it’s his unkind words about his stepmother that are apparently the hardest pill to swallow for the King himself.

“I think people have to realize that the one thing that Charles finds unforgivable is criticism of Camilla,” Christopher Anderson, author of new biography The King, told Fox News.

“There’s no criticism of Camilla,” Andersen claimed. “And unfortunately for Harry… Harry said some pretty devastating things about her. He made it clear that he felt she was… the villain in the piece. I think that still bothers the king, and I don’t know that it will be easy for him to [forgive]. I don’t think they’ll ever forgive Harry for that. [He’s] on his own.”

Harry definitely didn’t hold back about his thoughts on Camilla in his memoir Spare or in the televised interviews he did to promote the book. The prince openly accused Camilla of leaking private conversations and details to the press in what he believes was an attempt to “burnish” her own reputation. He even described her, and certain other members of the family, as “getting in bed with the devil,” as well as labeling her “dangerous.” As he put it in Spare:

“I had complex feelings about gaining a stepparent who, I believed, had recently sacrificed me on her personal PR altar,” Harry wrote. “In a funny way, I even wanted Camilla to be happy. Maybe she’d be less dangerous if she was happy?”

Possessing problems with Queen Camilla, and their father’s marriage to her, is actually something that both William and Harry can agree on for once. And yet even that might not be enough to bring the boys back together, what with William firmly on his dad’s side these days.

