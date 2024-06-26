Prince Harry to ‘force’ Royal reunion with Kate Middleton, leaves Meghan Markle worried as it’s not a ‘healthy road’

On the surface, based on how Prince Harry carries himself in front of the public, the man is bubbling with happiness, exuding confidence, and living relationship goals with Meghan Markle. But evidently, it is all a sham as the Duke of Sussex is on the verge of a breakdown and has now plotted a move that would “force” Kate Middleton to reunite with her brother-in-law.

It has now become second nature for the Royal Family to shun, snub, and ignore Harry, and Meghan, and allegedly even scorn their children with relish. Reportedly, the Sussexs were also plotting another grand move against King Charles after their last step infuriated him and Prince William. But after watching Kate’s appearance at Trooping Colors — which allegedly made him “incredibly emotional” as she was always “treasured” by him — Harry has now decided to take things into his own hands and force the repeatedly denied reunion.

“He can’t believe it’s come to this, and he’s now saying he’s going to fly over and force them to face him. He’s still a prince, after all; they’re still his family, and whether they like it or not, he’s refusing to just be cast aside.”

This insight into Harry’s alleged inner turmoil and new plan comes from Closer magazine (via OK!), whose source claims that he is heartbroken and finds it “incredibly difficult” to accept his new reality where his bond with his “beloved” sister-in-law has broken to the point that he is not getting updates about her health along with information about King Charles’ ongoing cancer treatment (something that “clumsy” Meghan has already exposed)

Evidently, Harry believes that if he shows up at the gate of Buckingham Palace, surely then his father or Kate can’t keep him away and ignore his presence as they will not turn him away and will have to acknowledge him.

But Meghan Markle finds Harry, with his new can-do attitude, is on a not so “healthy road”

Photo by Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images

From not accompanying Harry the handful of times he visited the U.K. to attracting ire for the promotion of her products the very day Kate transformed concern for her health to surety that she is a liar, Meghan has painted a picture where she is not much in favor of Harry reuniting with his family.

Thus, according to yet another Closer magazine source (via Geo News), while the Suits star is trying her best to be supportive and all, she is definitely very worried “this isn’t a healthy road for Harry to be going down.”

“The odds that his family is going to suddenly change their tune just because Harry shows up in person are not high, to say the least,” the source said, adding that Meghan is currently also finding Harry’s desperation “frustrating” as this trip to the U.K. will not only be fruitless but also serve as a “distraction” that will eat “more of his time and attention away” from building the life they started in California.

The only that doesn’t need an official confirmation here is the fact that yes, the Royals, especially Charles, Kate, and William, are pissed at Harry and Meghan. They didn’t just step down as senior royals but found their new fame by brandishing the Royals’ dirty laundry. True or not, the information the couple divulged has done its irreversible damage, one that will need more than Harry knocking on the palace’s doors, adamant on coming in.

