Prince Harry has ‘no chance’ of Royal reconciliation now as his and Meghan Markle’s children are ‘written out of the narrative’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have “no chance” of returning to the Royal fold. That’s according to pretty much every single expert and insider on the Windsor family who has waded into the much-scrutinized spat between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Harry’s pops, King Charles, and big bro, Prince William.

Occasionally, we’ll hear claims that Harry is “desperately” missing England or being “moved to tears” by Kate Middleton, but on the whole the consensus is definitely that Harry and Meghan aren’t about to run back to Buckingham Palace with their tails between their legs anytime soon. As per one such Royal whistleblower, Harry’s lack of interest in a family reunion speaks for itself.

“If Harry had really wanted to confront his family and patch things up,” argued Jennie Bond while speaking to OK! (via The Mirror), “he would surely have allotted more time to his recent visits so that his father at least could make arrangements to see him.”

Harry did indeed drop by the U.K. in March, but there was no father/son meeting as King Charles was said to be busy with other engagements — not everyone believes Charles was all that keen to see Harry, anyway, but clearly Bond is leaving the blame at the prince’s door.

If Harry is the biggest obstacle in the family becoming whole again then maybe he ought to think about what the war between the Windsors means for his children’s legacy, as some are claiming his son and daughter are being “written out of the narrative.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids erased from existence as King Charles makes joke about his grandchildren

King Charles attempted to say how do you do to his fellow kids during his recent Japan State Visit by referencing his grandchildren’s interest in Pokémon in a speech… But what grandchildren was he talking about exactly?

“I am only sorry to report that I haven’t had any better luck with more recent attempts at fishing — the Pokémon phrase ‘gotta catch ‘em all’ may resonate with my grandchildren, but for me, it is, perhaps, aspirational!” Charles joked.

A harmless quip it might’ve been, but the king’s comment has opened up a larger conversation about how Harry and Meghan living on the other side of the world means Charles has little to no relationship with his grandkids Prince Archie (5) and Princess Lillibet (3).

As Royal commentator Kate Mansley said in response to Charles’ Japan speech (via Express), Charles’ Pokémon reference must’ve been about Prince William and Kate Middleton’s kids, Prince George (10), Charlotte (9), and Louis (6).

“You think of Charles talking about his grandchildren, the first thing you think of is the Waleses, because he doesn’t have that connection to the Sussex grandchildren,” Mansey stated, before going on to opine that Archie and Lillibet are hardly even considered Charles’ grandkids anymore as their part in his life is “just so written out of the narrative.”

Maybe a hasty rewrite could see them reinserted into the narrative, but that doesn’t seem set to happen soon. To go back to Jennie Bond’s comments for a moment, she feels William could have a decent shot of helping Harry come back into the fold if he wanted, but that appears highly unlikely to occur. The only thing is for Harry to be the bigger man himself.

“I don’t think there’s any chance of William wanting to do so, particularly with all he has on his plate right now,” Bond revealed. “So, I’ll believe this when I see it, but it will be lovely if [Harry] could indeed spend some time, perhaps at Balmoral, during the summer and make peace with his father.”

Don’t expect a happy ending to this narrative just yet, then, unless there’s a surprise twist on its way.

