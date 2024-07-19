Where does Hulk Hogan live?

Hulk Hogan may not have a movie in the works about him anymore, but these days, he’s supporting Donald Trump and (unfortunately) super proud about it. We all watched as Hogan spoke at the 2024 Republican National Convention and took off his shirt so everyone could see his Trump/Vance t-shirt.

Since Hogan made it back into the news cycle, everyone is wondering about his life since his wrestling days and his VH1 series Hogan Knows Best. This includes the place that he calls home. So let’s find out where he keeps all his wrestling trophies.

Where does former wrestler Hulk Hogan live?

Image via WWE

Hulk Hogan lives in Florida, and according to Sportskeeda.com, he has a house located in Clearwater. The Tampa Bay Times reported that he purchased the home in 2012, and that it cost $3.3 million. While he’s lived in other parts of Florida, from Miami to Tampa, he’s been in Clearwater ever since.

Hogan seems to love living in Florida, from what we can tell, and has embraced the sunny lifestyle. He and his younger wife, Sky, had baptisms in December 2023 in Florida, and he’s been there for quite a few years. He also runs Hogan’s Beach Shop, so if you’re ever in Orlando or Clearwater, you can check it out.

When we think of Florida, we of course picture beautiful beaches and sparkling water and an overall chill vibe… but in the past few years, we can’t help but think of Trump and Mar-a-Lago (even if we don’t want to).

Hulk Hogan even wondered about a bid for the senate in Florida. According to The Hill, he said in 2018 that he decided not to and added that the two political parties are like “a wrestling match” and no one gets along. (We could say it’s only gotten worse since then.) Hogan said, “I’ve thought about it — as of late, people calling my phone, driving me crazy about running for Senate” or mayor or governor. It seems like instead, he’s become a huge fan of Trump.

