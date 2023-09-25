How old is Hulk Hogan’s new wife, Sky Daily? Their age difference, explained

Say what you want about Hulk Hogan, but the wrestling legend is a softie at heart.

Just look at his marriage track record. For 40 years — since his first marriage to Linda Hogan in 1983 — Hogan has been single for maybe less than a year. Maybe.

He and Linda were married from 1983 to 2009 and gave birth to two children Brooke, 35, and Nick, 33. Their marriage ended tumultuously with Linda accusing him of cheating on her with fellow wrestler Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake, thus spurring rumors of his sexuality. He met his second wife Jennifer McDaniel in 2008 and the pair ultimately wed in 2010 and divorced in 2021. Hogan is now on his third marriage to Sky Daily with whom he was first spotted together in Feb. 2022. The pair tied the knot in Sept. 2023, a month after the wrestling legend’s 70th birthday.

Considering the time it takes to meet someone and fall in love, the downtime between marriages has left Hogan little room to live the single life. But hey, the heart wants what it wants!

The love story between Hogan and Daily is a whirlwind. They announced their engagement in July 2023 about a year after meeting, then made it official two months later in Sept. 2023. Now they begin their new life together replete with beach trips, gym sesh trainings, and the eventual bickering that comes with any happily married couple. Dig it, brother!

Because we have eyes, we can’t ignore that there’s an age difference between Hogan and Daily, so the only question is how large of a gap it is. Here’s what you need to know.

Who is Sky Daily and how old is she compared to Hulk Hogan?

Sky Daily is not a wrestler like her husband, but she is in good shape so she clearly shares Hogan’s passion for physical fitness. In fact, the 45-year-old blonde beauty is a yoga instructor, although whether she owns a private practice or lends her services to another institution is unknown.

Daily’s Instagram account boasts nearly 17k followers, but she keeps her account private so there’s not much to harvest in terms of details on her personal or professional life. Our only insight is through Hogan, and his social media is adorned with more wrestling content than lovey-dovey sentimentality.

Age is just a number, but if we had to quantify the age difference between Hogan and Daily it would be 25 years. Hogan was born on Aug. 11, 1953, whereas Daily was born on July 17, 1978. At the time of this writing, he is 70 years old and she is 45.

Like Hogan, Daily shares three children with her ex-husbands, although their names are not public. Between the pair, they co-parent five children.