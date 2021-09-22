What Is Hulk Hogan’s Net Worth?

Hulk Hogan is an absolute electric factory. He radiates machismo while being well-known as a gentle and eloquent man behind the scenes of professional wrestling. With a life as meteoric as his, Hogan is undeniably one of the most recognizable names in the history of the sport. He is as popular now as he ever was, even after his famed retirement in 2012.

With a career that has spanned over 35 years, the Hulkster is a true-blue icon. His world-renowned fame has also nabbed him a sizable fortune. Just how much is Hogan worth?

According to the celebrity finance website Wealthy Gorilla, Hulk Hogan’s net worth is somewhere in the ballpark of $25 million dollars. That’s certainly enough to keep his “24-inch pythons” fed for many years to come.

Watch this long-form interview with the famed wrestler talking about his career, family, and life outside of the ring.

Watershed moments seemed to follow Hogan wherever he went, and his presence in the WWF (now WWE) shaped the landscape of professional wrestling forever.

Here’s a clip of him teaming up with a storied rival, ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage, again shifting the power dynamic of the World Wrestling Federation.

The Georgia native, better known to be hailed from Venice Beach California, is a man of many talents. Apart from tossing shirtless beefcakes around the ring, he’s also an actor, musician, and entrepreneur. Despite his eclectic interests, it’s his wrestling prowess that has grossed him a large chunk of his wealth⏤and his wrestling lifestyle that caused him to lose it all.

That doesn’t bode well for one of the highest paid professional wrestlers of all time, “brother!”

The Hulkster has had his fair share of financial troubles over the years. His lavish lifestyle burned through a lot of his wrestling money, especially since the star bought fast cars, big houses, and gambled incessantly at the height of his fame. His messy divorce from ex-wife Linda Hogan in 2009 was the final blow. All told, Hogan lost upwards of $200 million.

Ever the showman, Hogan wouldn’t let financial troubles keep him down. After approaching bankruptcy, “The Unstoppable Force” pulled himself up off the mat and clawed his way back into wealth. Take a look at this article explaining how he lost it all and eventually fixed his finance woes.

During his later years, Hogan has been one of the most charitable celebrities worldwide, donating and participating in organizations like Make-A-Wish, American Diabetes Association, Dreamseekers, 50 Legs, and The Special Olympics. There seems to be no stopping ‘Hulkamania’.

Hogan, born Terry Gene Bollea, is adamant that the “character” he plays has spurred him to become a better person outside of the ring. Check out this wonderful video of a young fan doing an impression of the revered wrestler.

If you’d like to live like the legend himself, here’s a list of the Hulkster’s most memorable quotes.

During a time that’s been encompassed by so much uncertainty, maybe we all could use a bit of Hulk Hogan’s limitless energy⏤fearing “no man, beast, or evil.”