When can I watch the 2024 British Open?

The British Open — otherwise known as the Open Championship — is the world’s oldest major golf tournament. The 2024 competition is the tenth for men (eleventh overall) to be played at the Old Course of Troon, at Royal Troon Golf Club in Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland.
The sport’s best players, including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Leonard, Justin Rose, Sebastian Soderberg, and the defending champion Brian Harman, have assembled in Great Britain’s northernmost country to compete for the prestigious title and $17 million in prize money (the winner will receive $3.1 million of that).
Golf fans worldwide will be looking to watch it, but when and where can they do so?
When and where can I watch the 2024 British Open?
Golf fans can watch the British Open right now, as it’s taking place from July 18 to July 21.
In the United States, the tournament is being broadcast on NBC and USA and is streaming on Peacock, the NBC Sports App, and NBCSports.com.
The early rounds will be broadcast on USA beginning at 4 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 18, and Friday, July 19. NBC will commence its tournament coverage on Saturday, July 20, and Sunday, July 21, at 7 a.m. ET.
Updates on what’s happening in Troon are also available on the British Open’s official X account, Instagram account, Facebook account, and TikTok account.
The first couple of days have been action-packed, so make sure you don’t miss any more of the competition, as you’re in for a real golfing treat.
Published: Jul 19, 2024 07:20 am