When can I watch the 2024 British Open?

The British Open — otherwise known as the Open Championship — is the world’s oldest major golf tournament. The 2024 competition is the tenth for men (eleventh overall) to be played at the Old Course of Troon, at Royal Troon Golf Club in Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland.

Recommended Videos

The sport’s best players, including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Leonard, Justin Rose, Sebastian Soderberg, and the defending champion Brian Harman, have assembled in Great Britain’s northernmost country to compete for the prestigious title and $17 million in prize money (the winner will receive $3.1 million of that).

Golf fans worldwide will be looking to watch it, but when and where can they do so?

When and where can I watch the 2024 British Open?

Tiger scores his first birdie of the day at the long 6th hole. pic.twitter.com/NMSSNPCMdv — The Open (@TheOpen) July 19, 2024

Golf fans can watch the British Open right now, as it’s taking place from July 18 to July 21.

In the United States, the tournament is being broadcast on NBC and USA and is streaming on Peacock, the NBC Sports App, and NBCSports.com.

The early rounds will be broadcast on USA beginning at 4 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 18, and Friday, July 19. NBC will commence its tournament coverage on Saturday, July 20, and Sunday, July 21, at 7 a.m. ET.

Updates on what’s happening in Troon are also available on the British Open’s official X account, Instagram account, Facebook account, and TikTok account.

The first couple of days have been action-packed, so make sure you don’t miss any more of the competition, as you’re in for a real golfing treat.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy