‘I was paraded off the plane in handcuffs’: An NFL Hall of Famer promises legal action after his United flight ends with an FBI escort

Fans have reacted to news that NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Davis is pursuing legal action after being handcuffed and removed from a United Airlines flight last week. The two-time Super Bowl champion and Denver Broncos player recounted the incident on his social media on July 17, describing it as “humiliating, disturbing and traumatizing.”

Recommended Videos

Per his own account, Davis was onboard a United Airlines flight to Orange County with his family when he tried to get the attention of a flight attendant to order a cup of ice for his son. After the attendant “either didn’t hear or ignored [the] request,” Davis proceeded to reach out “calmly” and “lightly” tap his arm to get his attention.

“His response and the events that followed should stun all of us,” Davis said. At this point, the footballer claims the attendant yelled “don’t hit me” and hurried off to the front of the plane. For the remainder of the flight, Davis said he was “confused” by the interaction and the accusation that he had hit someone, but mostly “thought nothing of it.”

It was when the plane landed that the events turned sour. Davis recalled a group of FBI agents and local authorities heading directly to his seat, and proceeding to place him in handcuffs and escort him off the plane without explanation. Naturally, the situation — which Davis said was recorded by fellow passengers — left him feeling “humiliated, embarrassed, powerless, and angry.”

The authorities quickly determined that Davis was not in the wrong and apologized immediately. He went on to claim that United Airlines had not contacted him to apologize, and revealed that he is pursuing legal action for an event that forced him to have “hard conversations with [his children].”

“I refuse to stand by without speaking out on this disgusting display of injustice and deplorable treatment,” Davis wrote. Clippings of Davis’ account have been doing the rounds on social media, where fans have flocked to share their support for the footballer. “Terrell Davis is a national treasure,” one user wrote, “United must answer for this now.”

“Glad he has the resources to attempt to get justice,” a fan wrote, with another adding that they are “so sad and disappointed that this happen[ed] to him.” In the time since his post, United Airlines has shared a statement in which they apologized to Davis and his family and revealed the flight attendant has been removed from duty while they investigate the incident.

Parker Stinar, one of Davis’ attorneys involved in the legal proceedings, said he and his team plan on “fully investigating” the matter and have been contacting United Airlines.

It adds to a long string of incidents reported onboard the airline, with a passenger last month claiming her and her six-month old baby were kicked off a flight for misgendering a flight attendant.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy