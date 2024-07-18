Do we know Baltimore Ravens star JaCoby Jones’ cause of death?

JaCoby Jones, former wide receiver for the Baltimore Ravens and star of the team’s Super Bowl XLVII win, passed away recently and the somber news reverberated through the sports community. Jones was only 40 years old, prompting questions of exactly what happened. So do we know his cause of death?

Recommended Videos

Jones’ passing was announced through his family on July 14 through the NFL Players Association, who said he died in his New Orleans home:

“We are completely heartbroken to learn about the passing of Jacoby Jones. Jacoby had the unique ability to connect with everyone he encountered. His charisma, joy, and love created a one-of-a-kind presence that could light up any room or brighten any dark day.” The statement went on to say that Jones will be remembered not just for his athletic accolades, but for the “lasting connections” he made with the Ravens as well as the Baltimore community as a whole.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh called Jones “a light” and said he was blessed with powerful “spirit, enthusiasm and love for people. … My favorite Jacoby personal moment was every time I saw his smiling face full of Joy. Rest in peace, Jacoby, in the arms of Jesus.”

Jones was a third-round pick for the Houston Texans in 2007. He moved to the Ravens in 2012. During Super Bowl XLVII the following year, he returned a kickoff for 108 yards, the longest in Super Bowl history.

While we don’t know his exact cause of death, we know that he died “peacefully” in his home, in his sleep. When asked about his cause of death, a New Orleans coroner revealed that the former NFL star’s “cause of death remains under investigation. Check back in about two months.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy