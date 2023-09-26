Why Brooke Hogan skipped dad Hulk Hogan’s third wedding

The relationship between Hulk Hogan and his daughter Brooke Hogan entered a new stage in its journey after the 35-year-old American TV personality and actress opted to skip her father’s wedding to Sky Daily who is nearly the same age as herself.

Hogan, who was 70 years old at the time of his wedding to Daily, was previously married to Linda Hogan (1983 to 2009) with whom he shares children Brooke and Nick, and makeup artist Jennifer McDaniel (2010 to 2021). Only Hogan’s son Nick was present at the wedding, which occurred just a few short months after he and Daily announced their engagement.

Speculation as to the reason for Brook’s absence became fodder for online conversation, but instead of letting that fire turn into a blaze, Brooke decided to explain firsthand why she chose to miss her dad’s third wedding.

Brooke’s reason for skipping her father’s wedding to Sky Daily

In a post on Instagram, Brooke revealed that changes within the Hogan family have become so great it’s altered their dynamics. Her way of coping with that manifested in the form of distance. The main reason she decided not to attend her father’s third wedding, as she puts it, was to “create some distance between myself and my family” and spend time “focusing on people and things that heal my heart and align with my own personal beliefs, goals, and values.”

“As many of you know, I value my privacy, but unfortunately, a lot of media outlets are making assumptions as to why I did not attend my father’s third wedding. Instead of leaving it to speculation, I decided it’s better to shit it all down here. As we all experience this with our own families, the dynamics of a family unit continuously change over the years. With that being said, my family has experienced a LOT of change. With all of it happening in the public eye, I’ve had to learn how to best navigate those changes as they come, which has been difficult to say the least. For my my own journey to healing and happiness, I have chosen to create some distance between myself and my family, and am focusing on people and things that heal my heart and align with my own personal beliefs, goals, and values. I wish him well. ❤️”

Brooke did not elaborate on the “beliefs, goals, and values” that differ between her and her family. In 2015, she and her father were embroiled in their biggest controversy to date after audio recordings of Hogan spewing a string of racist slurs toward Brooke’s then-boyfriend were leaked to the press. In the recordings, Hogan repeatedly called Brooke’s ex by the N-word, and referred to himself as “slightly racist.”

Hogan apologized for his comments immediately thereafter and went on ABC in an interview with Amy Robach to ask for forgiveness and denounce any notion of racism. By this point, he’d already been fired from WWE and scrubbed from the online Hall of Fame. Brooke, on the other hand, stayed in her father’s corner, even publicly defending him in an exclusive interview with ET.

“He’s my dad, I love him and the reason I’m standing by his side on this whole thing is because I know him, and it’s so easy for people to just — they need something to jump down people’s backs about. He’s an easy target.

“My dad’s best friends with Mr. T, he’s best friends with Dennis Rodman, he’s not racist. It’s just when you’re mad and you’re at the lowest point in your life …. you just choose ill-fitting words for that situation just to air your shorts out…He’s so nice to everybody. He doesn’t talk like that, which is what was so strange about it.”

There’s been little in the way of updates regarding Brooke and her father’s relationship in the years since the controversy. Today, the daughter of the wrestling legend is focusing her time and energy on her renovating design firm, BB Designs By Brooke.