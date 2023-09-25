Is Hulk Hogan gay? The rumors and claims, explained

It has been over a decade since retired American wrestler Terry Gene Bollea, popularly known by his ring name, Hulk Hogan, and his first wife Linda Claridge separated. And yet, the gap of 11 years has done little to dim the controversy that surrounded her claims of Hogan being gay — if anything, Hogan marrying his girlfriend, Sky Daily, in a small ceremony in Florida on Sept. 22, 2023, has given the rumors a new life.

Hogan’s wedding to Daily marks the third time the wrestler has gotten married. After Claridge, he tied the knot with makeup artist Jennifer McDaniel in 2010, but by 2021 the marriage ended in divorce.

As for him and Daily, the couple, who announced their engagement two months ago, had been in a happy relationship for quite some time now, with Hogan not shying away from openly expressing his love for Daily, a yoga instructor. But the grappler has led a life facing many controversies, of which one arose after he and Claridge were legally separated and she received 70% of his liquid assets in the divorce settlement.

When and why did the rumors of Hulk Hogan being gay originate?

Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

It all started with Claridge’s book, Wrestling the Hulk: My Life Against the Ropes, wherein she made many allegations against Hogan, including severe physical abuse that left her fearing for her life and the accusation that he cheated on her with fellow wrestler Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake, one of Hogan’s best friends.

Claridge doubled down on the accusation during her appearance on Matty P’s Radio Happy Hour, where she shared that a “little birdie” confirmed her ex-husband and Brutus engaged in a sexual relationship. In response to the discourse her words put into motion, Hogan filed a civil suit (via The Ledger) against her for defaming him. The lawsuit called out Claridge for targeting the wrestler to save her career after the reality television show, Hogan Knows Best, ended with their divorce.

Hogan’s attorney, Wil Forin outlined how Claridge had “harmed the reputation of Mr. Bollea, exposed him to distrust, hatred, contempt, and ridicule.”

Hogan also addressed the allegations in a chat with Us Weekly, explaining why he was suing his ex-wife.

“After the four-year crazy divorce I thought I’d heard everything I could hear in the courtroom. Then, all of a sudden she says I abused her, that I was violent. She told everybody that I was a homosexual. If any of that was true, I would admit it, and if I was a homosexual I would embrace it. It’s just so crazy to hear, so I have a real problem with it….If you’re going to say I’m something that I’m not to try to ruin my career and my livelihood….I have to answer her back.”

By 2012, Claridge retracted her statement about Hogan being gay with her appearance on The Wendy Williams Show (via HuffPost) where she stressed that her words were misunderstood and apologized to Hogan, adding that she misses him.

“When you’re mad and you’re going through a divorce, you say things you just don’t mean,” she said. “Hulkster, I’m sorry. I love and I will always love you.”

While she never broached the contents of her book again, the legal tussle between the former couple continues, with 2019 marking the latest comment made by Claridge, who shared with The Daily Mail that she has “received nothing but frivolous legal battles” from Hogan that have only dwindled the money she received from the original divorce agreement. But in all the chaos, it is evident that Hogan no longer gives two hoots about rumors of him being gay, and has instead chosen to move forward in his life with his new bride.