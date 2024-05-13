Chappell Roan
Image via Ryan Lee Clemens
Category:
Celebrities
Music

What are Chappell Roan’s pronouns?

How does the Missourian singer-songwriter identify?
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
|
Published: May 13, 2024 05:21 am

Chappell Roan is rapidly becoming a superstar. After launching herself on YouTube, she released her album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess in 2023. This propelled her to new heights, with the single “Good Luck, Babe!” reaching number 44 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Recommended Videos

Roan was born Kayleigh Rose Amstutz on February 19, 1998, in Willard, Missouri, as the oldest of four siblings and had a difficult childhood. Roan’s family lived in a trailer park and gave the star a conservative and Christian upbringing — Roan attended church three times per week and Christian camps during some summers.

Music has been an essential part of Roan’s life for a long time, beginning with an interest in playing the piano at 10 or 11, followed by lessons at 12. Roan first performed publicly at 13, winning a school talent show by singing “The Christmas Song.” At around 15, Roan began uploading songs to YouTube and writing songs. Thanks to a lot of hard work, it was the start of a successful career that is on the rise.

Roan identifies as queer and has no interest in dating men. But what pronouns does she use?

Chappell Roan’s pronouns

Chappell Roan
Image via Jade Greene

Many people — including many in the entertainment and popular culture arenas — have specific ways of identifying themselves in the modern world that may not align with their “biological” gender. Sam Smith famously has “they/them” pronouns, for instance. Chappell Roan, however, is happy to be referred to as female, and therefore “she/her” is how people should refer to the star.

It remains to be seen whether her pronouns will change in the future. However, if they do, people should respect Roan’s decision regarding how she identifies.

In the meantime, we wish her all the success in the world with her budding career.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Nicholas Galitzine’s aristocrat parents, explained
Nicholas Galitzine attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Aliah Anderson/Getty Images)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Nicholas Galitzine’s aristocrat parents, explained
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 13, 2024
Read Article What happened to Metro Boomin’s mom?
Metro Boomin attends Future Birthday celebration at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
What happened to Metro Boomin’s mom?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 13, 2024
Read Article King Charles’s double decision and attempt to alter the truth gives Prince Harry’s royal future its verdict
King Charles and Prince Harry
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
King Charles’s double decision and attempt to alter the truth gives Prince Harry’s royal future its verdict
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi May 12, 2024
Read Article What was Melinda (Ledbetter) Wilson’s cause of death?
Melinda Ledbetter Wilson
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
What was Melinda (Ledbetter) Wilson’s cause of death?
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo May 12, 2024
Read Article ‘My life blood’: Hollywood tough guy Jack Nicholson exposed a never-seen vulnerability while remembering Roger Corman
Jack Nicholson and Roger Corman
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
News
News
‘My life blood’: Hollywood tough guy Jack Nicholson exposed a never-seen vulnerability while remembering Roger Corman
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 12, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Nicholas Galitzine’s aristocrat parents, explained
Nicholas Galitzine attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Aliah Anderson/Getty Images)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Nicholas Galitzine’s aristocrat parents, explained
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 13, 2024
Read Article What happened to Metro Boomin’s mom?
Metro Boomin attends Future Birthday celebration at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
What happened to Metro Boomin’s mom?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 13, 2024
Read Article King Charles’s double decision and attempt to alter the truth gives Prince Harry’s royal future its verdict
King Charles and Prince Harry
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
King Charles’s double decision and attempt to alter the truth gives Prince Harry’s royal future its verdict
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi May 12, 2024
Read Article What was Melinda (Ledbetter) Wilson’s cause of death?
Melinda Ledbetter Wilson
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
What was Melinda (Ledbetter) Wilson’s cause of death?
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo May 12, 2024
Read Article ‘My life blood’: Hollywood tough guy Jack Nicholson exposed a never-seen vulnerability while remembering Roger Corman
Jack Nicholson and Roger Corman
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
News
News
‘My life blood’: Hollywood tough guy Jack Nicholson exposed a never-seen vulnerability while remembering Roger Corman
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 12, 2024
Author
Kevin Stewart
Kevin is a freelance writer at We Got This Covered. He's been writing and editing for various publications worldwide since 2013, mainly about movies, television, and sports. He's had more than 2000 pieces of writing published. He loves to travel, watch movies (horror, superhero stuff, and '80s films are his favorites), and keep fit. Kevin has a degree in Business Management and once appeared on British TV quiz show The Chase.