What are Chappell Roan’s pronouns?

Chappell Roan is rapidly becoming a superstar. After launching herself on YouTube, she released her album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess in 2023. This propelled her to new heights, with the single “Good Luck, Babe!” reaching number 44 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Roan was born Kayleigh Rose Amstutz on February 19, 1998, in Willard, Missouri, as the oldest of four siblings and had a difficult childhood. Roan’s family lived in a trailer park and gave the star a conservative and Christian upbringing — Roan attended church three times per week and Christian camps during some summers.

Music has been an essential part of Roan’s life for a long time, beginning with an interest in playing the piano at 10 or 11, followed by lessons at 12. Roan first performed publicly at 13, winning a school talent show by singing “The Christmas Song.” At around 15, Roan began uploading songs to YouTube and writing songs. Thanks to a lot of hard work, it was the start of a successful career that is on the rise.

Roan identifies as queer and has no interest in dating men. But what pronouns does she use?

Chappell Roan’s pronouns

Many people — including many in the entertainment and popular culture arenas — have specific ways of identifying themselves in the modern world that may not align with their “biological” gender. Sam Smith famously has “they/them” pronouns, for instance. Chappell Roan, however, is happy to be referred to as female, and therefore “she/her” is how people should refer to the star.

It remains to be seen whether her pronouns will change in the future. However, if they do, people should respect Roan’s decision regarding how she identifies.

In the meantime, we wish her all the success in the world with her budding career.

