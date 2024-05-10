Nicholas Galitzine has been in many fan-favorite rom-coms lately, becoming a true Hollywood heartthrob. Having portrayed both straight and gay characters, fans can’t help but wonder whether the actor is straight.

Galitzine is the type of actor who seems to have effortless chemistry with everyone around him. He was as believable as it gets portraying a closeted British prince falling in love with Taylor Zakhar Perez’s character in Prime Video’s Red, White & Royal Blue. In fact, their chemistry was so beloved Prime Video has announced a sequel.

The adaptation of the 2019 eponymous novel by Casey McQuiston was hardly the first time Galitzine has played an LGBTQ+ character. He recently seduced the king of England in Mary & George, and also played a closeted rugby player in Handsome Devil.

His latest role, though, wasn’t a queer one. He starred alongside Anne Hathaway in the adaptation of Robinne Lee’s 2017 novel The Idea of You, where he played a 24-year-old boy band star falling in love with Hathaway’s character. Following the release of the film early this month, fans couldn’t help but note the natural chemistry between Galitzine and Hathaway.

Before The Idea of You, Galitzine also shared the screen with Camila Cabello in 2021’s Cinderella as Prince Robert and won over the fans portraying a Marine soldier falling in love with Sofia Carson in Netflix’s Purple Hearts.

So, is Nicholas Galitzine straight?

Given the roles he’s tackled so far in his career, on top of his chemistry with Perez on Red, White, and Royal Blue, the conversation about his sexuality comes up a lot. However, Galitzine would hardly be the first actor to play an LGBTQ+ role being straight, so his choice of roles doesn’t always reflect his real sexual orientation.

For a long time, Galitzine steered clear of giving a straight answer about his personal life. However, the actor just addressed his sexuality in a new British GQ interview from May 2024, confirming that he is straight. “I identify as a straight man, but I have been a part of some incredible queer stories,” he revealed. “I felt a sense of uncertainty sometimes about whether I’m taking up someone’s space, and perhaps guilt. At the same time, I see those characters as not solely their sexuality.”

So, there you have it folks, Nicholas Galitzine doesn’t play for the other team. However, regardless of his orientation, the young actor seems to have a big future in front of him. Galitzine has already proven his skills to tackle a wide range of characters with very different interests and sexual orientations, something his evergrowing fanbase seems to appreciate.

