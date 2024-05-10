Image via Prime Video
Is there a ‘Red, White, and Royal Blue 2’ release date?

We only want this if Uma Thurman is back, too.
In a year that gave us Barbenheimer, Red, White & Royal Blue starring Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine was easily one of the most talked about films online.

Based on the 2009 novel of the same name by Casey McQuiston, the film brings all the goodness of those far-fetched teen rom-coms of the aughts, with the added bonus of being a queer love story. Galitzine and Perez had chemistry for days and their romance turned out to be as wholesome as it was unrealistic. Who needs reality anyway? We have enough of it at home.

If you’re one of the few who hasn’t heard of this film, it centers on an enemies-to-lovers affair between a British Prince called Henry (Galitzine) and Alex (Perez), the first son of the United States. It premiered on Prime Video on August 11, and is now officially getting a sequel.

When is the Red, White & Royal Blue sequel coming out?

Red, White, & Royal Blue
Image via Amazon Prime Video

There is no release date for Red, White & Blue 2 yet, but the film is officially in the scrip-writing phase, Deadline reports. Since there is no book to base it on this time around, novelist Casey McQuiston and the director and writer of the first film Matthew López are partnering up to develop the new screenplay. The team hasn’t revealed any plot details at this stage.

Stars Galitzine and Perez are confirmed to return (everyone cheered). The film will be produced by López, Berlanti Schechter Films’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, and Michael McGrath, while McQuiston will also executive produce.

The news was shared by the cast and crew at a special screening of the first film at Los Angeles’ Culver Theater on May 9, to a full room of screaming fans as the tagline “Fancy another slice?” flashed across the screen (a reference to the film’s iconic cake fight scene — and, on that note, make sure to check out our review of Red, White & Royal Blue here.)

