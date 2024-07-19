‘This is even worse than Karma:’ JoJo Siwa’s new dance moves are getting destroyed

JoJo Siwa has been trying hard to transform herself, but her new image and behavior have not received the welcome reception she may have expected. Instead, the “Karma” singer finds herself as the inspiration for memes and TikTok videos about her cringe-worthy actions, and her news is often met with laughter, not applause (still, it’s unlikely this will deter her).

The musician recently showed off new dance moves, and those who have long been fans of her will remember she is a great dancer (having risen to fame on the reality TV show Dance Moms). Despite being talented, fans feel her new choreography leaves much to be desired. TikTok user vhsuqak posted a short clip of Siwa dancing, and she looks very strange in what she’s doing. Her new track, “Guilty Pleasure,” plays in the background.

The text on the screen is indicative of vhsuqak’s thoughts as it reads, “Im crying this is even worse than Karma” (referring to Siwa’s song, which has been ripped by fans and come under fire for her allegedly stealing it from other artists). The caption was short and sweet, with the TikToker writing, “Jojo siwa stop it.”

Fans have thoughts about JoJo Siwa’s new moves

The clip, albeit only lasting a few seconds, has received a lot of attention and has been liked over 155,000 times. There are also many people who have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts about JoJo Siwa and what she looks like when she holds her hair while waving her arms and legs in the air. “‘Shoo! shoo! get away!’ ahh move,” a comment reads. Another felt it looked like she had just battled a creepy crawly. “‘Don’t move there’s a bug on you!’ ahh dance,” they wrote.

Other comments on the post include, “6 yr old me doing just dance,” “TBH EVEN KARMA IS BETTER THAN THAT,” and “Its giving ‘stop pulling my hair.’”

Even die-hard fans are having trouble getting behind Siwa this time. “I love Jojo Siwa, but what is this,” one fan questioned. And don’t even get us started on the back-handed compliments. “We can tell it’s not stolen this time…” another TikTok user shared.

If you’re living for the cheeky comments and memes, it looks like there will be a lot more of them in the future because almost everything that Siwa has been doing lately has attracted attention for all the wrong reasons.

