‘Did you write and sing this one:’ JoJo Siwa reveals she’s releasing new music, but she’s getting ripped by the internet

JoJo Siwa has been working hard to shed her sweet image, and gone are the days of her multi-colored clothing and oversized hair accessories. What has replaced her old look is Siwa’s attempt at being more adult and edgy, but many fans feel that this has fallen flat! Her daring hair and makeup for her “Karma” music video got attention but for all the wrong reasons, and it wasn’t just that. She also faced claims she stole the song from Miley Cyrus and Brit Smith — a claim she has since denied.

With this in mind, you can forgive fans for not immediately getting excited about the announcement of her new music. Siwa made the announcement on TikTok when she posted a short video of herself (and she looked super enthusiastic). In the caption, she updated fans on her music, writing, “Always have been and always will be. GUILTY PLEASURE 7/12. 5 New songs coming out. And a music video for guilty pleasure. Nothing is off-limits with this one.” If you’re a fan, this should be good news, right? Well, not exactly.

Fans react to JoJo Siwa’s new music announcement

GUILTY PLEASURE 7/12. 🖤✝️🛠️🦺🐻❣️ 5 New songs coming out. And a music video for guilty pleasure. Nothing is off limits with this one.

The comment section of JoJo Siwa’s video has received a lot of attention, and let’s just say it hasn’t been all that positive. The teaser she posted is already receiving comparisons to other music as fans claim she has ripped off yet another singer. “I finally figured it out! This is the same melody as ‘One of your girls’ by Troye,” a comment reads (and it has been liked over 12,000 times). Another fan had the same thought, writing, “Melody is ‘One of your girls’ by Troye and the ppl who wrote the song is Meghan Trainor, DJ White Shadow, Dino Zisis, Nick Monson, Matthew Koma.”

Other comments include “Did you write and sing this one?” (a reference to her track, “Karma”), “I feel like i’ve heard this before,” and “everyone is hating but this one’s kinda good.” To be fair, some people are jamming along, but they seem to be in the minority.

Is it safe to say she’s getting ripped? Take this comment as an example: “Hey jojo! this song was a life changer. i was actually in a really bad car accident 5 years ago, and i became paralyzed waist down. when i first heard this song on the radio, i stood up to turn it off.” Wow.

Is it time JoJo Siwa reinvented herself again, or is this type of reaction exactly what she’s going for?

