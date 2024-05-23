‘This was such a tough watch’: Jojo Siwa’s chaotic Disney birthday reaches all-new levels of cringe during embarrassing ‘Karma’ sing-a-long

There was a time when JoJo Siwa was all about really big hair accessories (including her signature hair bows), and her outfits were super colorful. The former Dance Moms star became known as someone who was bright and cheerful, but these days, she is shedding her innocent image in favor of something more adult. Her actions have not gotten the approval of everyone, and her recent behavior is totally bizarre!

Siwa celebrated her 21st birthday celebration at Disney (she turned 21 on May 19, 2024) and her actions are the perfect example of how she has changed. A video posted on TikTok by thunderb4lightnin shows how the “Karma” singer spent her birthday, which, according to thunderb4lightnin, was by “embarrassing herself.” The video shows a selection of images taken from Siwa’s birthday celebrations, and the voice-over explains what she got up to.

“The clearly wasted popstar tried to start a sing-a-long to her newly released song, ‘Karma,’ but no one knew the words,” the TikToker explains. The footage of the singer trying to encourage everyone to sing with her is … sad. You can see the disappointment on her face, and people in the crowd appear to be bored.

Later in the video, Siwa poses with fans while drinking from a plastic cup. She is wearing plastic glasses that read “Finally 21” and sporting black Mickey Mouse ears. As she walks/runs away from the crowd, someone on the video can be heard asking, “Who is that?” and someone replies, “That’s JoJo Siwa, and she’s drunk.” The whole exchange is super cringe!

Fans react to JoJo Siwa’s bizarre birthday celebrations

The comment section of thunderb4lightnin’s TikTok video (which has racked up views and likes) is filled with remarks about JoJo Siwa is the type of person who would spend her 21st at Disney. “Jojo Siwa is the epitome of a person that would go to Disney for their 21st,” a comment reads.

There have also been reactions to Siwa’s behavior. “Did y’all see the cashier’s face when JoJo was trying to do the singalong,” a TikTok user wrote. “I like to imagine the bartender was serving her mocktails, and Jojo just thought it cool to act drunk,” another fan wrote. Other comments on the post include, “This reminds me of a coworker who bought herself a birthday card and gave it to everyone at work to sign,” and “I was having some hangover anxiety this morning, but seeing this made me feel better. thank u.” Again, new levels of cringe!

Perhaps by JoJo Siwa’s 22nd birthday, her fans would have learned her lyrics.

