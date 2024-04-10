Brit Smith’s ‘Karma’ song, explained

JoJo Siwa’s new album has been going going viral for all the wrong reasons. The former Dance Moms regular might be trying to reshape her pink and bow-laden persona, but the shift form childhood frills to adult leather hasn’t been met with the approval she was certainly hoping for.

From outright mockery over her Gene Simmons-esque new lewk, to the cringey way her music video was shot, fans don’t appear to be interested in Siwa’s new single, “Karma.” They are, however, incredibly interested in the recently released original version recorded more than a decade ago.

Did Jojo Siwa steal “Karma” from Brit Smith?

When it comes to most music production, there is rarely one person in charge of writing a song. Beyonce’s 2011 smash hit, “Run the World (Girls)” has 6 names attached to it in the writing credits, Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood” has 4, and Camilla Cabello’s “Havana” 10. All that to say that, typically, no one person can lay claim to a bop outside of small-time singer/songwriters; production requires too many hands on any given pop, rock, or hip-hop song.

In the former examples, the person singing was at least a little involved with the writing. Siwa’s “Karma” has 3 names attached, and none of the writing credit is given to the formerly-bedazzled dancer. Luckily for Siwa, the team behind the tune has some serious writing cred.

Desmond Child is one of the best in the business, even if you’ve never heard his name before. He’s worked with KISS, Bon Jovi, Aerosmith, and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts. But the more important part of the trio is Rock Mafia, a music-producing group made up of Tim James and Antonia Armato. The team has been working with former Disney stars turned musicians like Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, and Demi Lovato since the early 2000s.

All that to say, Siwa’s “edgy” new song was not only written in the early aughts, but it was also likely written for a Disney star, completely undermining her attempt to recreate Miley Cyrus’s Bangerz era. There are rumors that the song might have been intended for Cyrus’s 2011 album, Cannot Be Tamed. Regardless of who it was initially meant for, the official version has been remixed and resized to fit Siwa’s new brand.

Did Brit Smith sing “Karma” first?

Brit Smith, better known by her stage name, Matisse, is an American singer/songwriter, model, and actress. She got her start acting as a child, but found her first real success after teaming up with her twin sister to form the girl group, Brit & Alex. The duo was short-lived, though their first single did make it into Step Up 2. Pursuing a solo career, Smith released her first successful single, “Better Than Her,” in 2011.

3 years later she recorded “Provocative” with Will.i.am. The song didn’t reach the heights of her first single, despite featuring the late-great Betty White. With her momentum seeming squashed, Brit’s rumored album never manifested – until now.

Brit’s “Karma” appeared as if by magic on YouTube just 5 days after Siwa’s version aired. Immediately the comments were awash with praise for Brit’s version.

“The way I would’ve eaten this up if this version was released in the 2010s,” lamented one millennial.

“Knowing Jojo didn’t write it makes me feel so much better about this song always being in my head,” wrote another, a sentiment I can’t help but mirror. The song was teased on TikTok for weeks before its release. Despite its banging hook, listeners have been reticent in declaring love for the song.

“Finally I can listen to this without supporting Jojo,” one person in the comments sighed with relief.

The consensus among users was resounding. The problem with “Karma” isn’t in the bop’s DNA, it’s in the performance. Since the song dropped, Smith’s Instagram feed had been inundated with pleas for the full unreleased album. Smith hasn’t responded yet, but her other singles have received a fresh wave of appreciation in the meantime.

Siwa has yet to comment on the controversy, but that is fairly par for the course. The dancer recently courted unsavory rumors centered around her alleged abuse of the prepubescent girl in her girl group XOMG Pop!. Several former members and those involved with the production for the group have come forward claiming that Siwa took too many cues from her former teacher, Abbey Lee Miller, and is an unbearable nightmare to work with. Siwa has staunchly denied the claims, and in classic Dance Mom style, she and her mother are blaming the disconnect on “momagers.”

