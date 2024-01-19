Who’s coming back for the ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ revival?

Hollywood’s new formula for success hinges heavily on nostalgia, and no one’s really complaining.

Sure, some of us would prefer original content, but the majority of millennials and even Gen-Z are desperate for any reminder of those easygoing days of our youths. Recapturing that feeling seems almost possible when the same shows that aired during our middle or high school years are back on television screens, which is leading to a surge in revisited properties.

The latest series to get the revival treatment is Wizards of Waverly Place, following a mid-January announcement that a sequel series is in development. Its still in the earliest of stages, but for fans of the original, any return to the Russo family is welcome. We still only know a few details about the revamped Wizards of Waverly Place, but several original cast members have already been tapped for a return.

Which cast members are returning to Wizards of Waverly Place?

Disney Branded Television’s return to the world of Wizards of Waverly Place is still at the very start of its development, leaving fresh details about the cast to trickle in over the coming months. For now, only two original cast members have been tapped to make a return for the series, but we assume they’ll be joined by a number of their former co-stars eventually.

Back in 2020, one of the series leads — David Henrie — expressed that the entire lineup of key actors are keen on the idea of a revival. Some of them may have shifted focus in the years since, but it seems likely that at least a few will still be open to the idea of a return. That should see a number of favorites adding their names to the project eventually, but for now only a few cast members have been tapped.

At this early stage, only David Henrie and Selena Gomez are confirmed cast members in the revival. Henrie is set to return as a series regular, while Gomez — whose schedule is nice and packed, these days —— was tapped to return as a guest star. Gomez’s Alex Russo was the lead character in the original, so it seems safe to say those guest appearances will be as frequent as possible, and Henrie’s big return will like see the series once again focus around a popular member of the Russo family.

When more announcements about returning cast are made, we’ll update this article.