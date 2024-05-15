Fiona Harvey faces a rude awakening as opportunity to hang one lucky reindeer’s curtains slips through her fingers

Fresh off her Piers Morgan interview, Fiona Harvey, the confessed inspiration behind Martha Scott from the Netflix hit Baby Reindeer, seemed set to appear at the Kasbah Nightclub in England on May 18. But since there was no way to buy tickets, some wondered if it was a hoax.

Recommended Videos

The Kasbah Instagram post announcing the event has since been taken down, but screenshots remain online. In what the nightclub called a “world exclusive,” the post said Harvey would make a “personal appearance … She will be signing autographs, taking selfies and she may also take a lucky reindeer home to hang her curtains.”

“Hang her curtains” refers to how Martha Scott sexually flirts with Donny Dunn in Baby Reindeer, which comedian and writer Richard Gadd says is a true account of his experience when Harvey stalked him for years. Gadd has urged viewers not to seek out the real Scott, but online sleuths didn’t listen. Before long, Harvey admitted it was her, but she appeared on Morgan’s show to refute much of what Gadd claims happened.

Was the Kasbah appearance actually going to happen?

via Kasbah Nightclub/Instagram

Kasbah’s announcement that Fiona Harvey supposedly planned to make an appearance was greeted with controversy, much like Baby Reindeer itself over charges of profiting from a woman who lives with mental health issues and other concerns. One Facebook comment said, “This isn’t okay, don’t take advantage of someone so vulnerable.” And another comment added, “I really hope this is a joke because exploiting a person that is clearly suffering from mental health issues, for profit, is disgusting, immoral and unethical.”

What happened to the event?

Whether Harvey really planned on showing up at Kasbah may never be known, but on May 14, the Kasbah announced on Instagram that the event had been canceled:

Unfortunately, the promoter of this Saturday’s meet & greet with Fiona Harvey has deemed the event unsafe and cancelled the appearance due to the negative publicity.” via Kasbah/Instagram

The post then thanked a long list of media outlets for their “free publicity” covering the event. “The clickbait was sensational the country was hook line and sinker🤣👏🏼,” someone commented. “Shame. I’ll just get my curtains hung elsewhere,” another said.

Harvey, meanwhile, is doing everything she can to get more money for her interview with Morgan, and only time will tell if she succeeds.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more