‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 3 episodes 1 and 2 release date & exact release times

The much-anticipated third season of the hit Hulu show Only Murders in the Building is set to release its first two episodes on August 8th.

The third season will reunite Mabel, Oliver, and Charles after a cliffhanger ending in season 2. The show will also add Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd to the all-star cast.

According to the series creator, each season a different character gets to take the lead. Seasons 1 and 2 belonged to Mabel and Charles respectively so now it’s Oliver’s time to shine. His season takes place over the backdrop of his Broadway show, which is sure to create the most dramatic storyline yet.

Season 2 ended with Paul Rudd being murdered on stage on opening night. The trailers seem to indicate that a series of flashbacks and present-day puzzle-solving (and podcasting) will be crucial in helping the gang discover this season’s murderer.

Anxious viewers can watch the first episodes at 12 AM EST/ 9 PM PT on August 8 and the following episodes weekly at the same time. The finale will air on October 3.

Season 3 will have 10 episodes, 8 of which have titles already released on Hulu:

Episode 1: “The Show Must” (August 8)

Episode 2: “The Beat Goes on” (August 8)

Episode 3: “Grab Your Hankies” (August 15)

Episode 4: “The White Room” (August 22)

Episode 5: “Ah, Love” (August 29)

Episode 6: “Ghost Light” (September 5)

Episode 7: “CoBro” (September 12)

Episode 8: “Sitzprobe” (September 19)

In the meantime, be sure to check out seasons 1 and 2 on Hulu and speculate wildly about the episodes to come.