‘His eyes light up when he sees her’: King Charles and Kate Middleton said to have become ‘very close’ as an ‘inseparable bond’ has formed

We talk a lot about the divisions that separate the Royal Family — Prince Harry and Prince William, Prince Harry and Queen Camilla… Basically just Prince Harry and anyone. Even so, there are deep, personal bonds between some members of the ruling clan. King Charles and Prince William are believed to have gotten closer this year, and William and Kate Middleton have well and truly put any divorce or cheating rumors behind them.

King Charles and Kate Middleton themselves share an unexpectedly strong bond, it seems. The Princess of Wales has been part of Charles’ family ever since tying the knot with her long-term partner William in 2011, so they have naturally been in each others’ lives a long time. However, sources say this year, in particular, has really seen them develop a unique connection that they don’t share with anyone else.

The truth of King Charles and Kate Middleton’s very close relationship comes out after recent experiences have brought them together

As per what an insider source told The Sun, King Charles and Princess Catherine have gone from being fairly close to sharing an “inseparable bond” due to their shared experience with cancer in 2024. The father and daughter-in-law were both diagnosed within a couple of months of each other at the start of the year — although the specific forms of cancer they each suffered from have never been revealed.

“They are two patients going through a common health experience,” said The Sun‘s source. “They are very close and he thinks of Catherine as his daughter.”

In addition, Royal biographer Robert Jobson believes that Kate is the secret ingredient in healing the once-frayed father-son dynamic between Charles and William, noting that her level-headed personality makes her “an instinctive peacemaker.” Likewise, Jobson notes that the king and Kate often keep each other company at social events. “His eyes light up when he sees her at family functions,” he claims, “and they always make a bee-line for each other.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about Charles and Kate’s closeness, but it is unusual to have their bond talked up to quite this extent. From what we gather, the Princess of Wales has won over just about everyone in the family, as Harry is known to have loved her like a sister, too. It’s been said that losing her friendship when he split from the Royals was his greatest loss. Everyone, that is, except for Meghan Markle. The two women are known to have never gotten along due to their very different personalities.

As for their own struggles with cancer, Kate is known to have completed her treatment over the summer and is now getting back to a more regular royal life of public events and appearances. King Charles’ health struggles, however, remain ongoing. Except for his recent trip to Australia and Samoa, he continues to have weekly treatments, although an official statement from the Palace stresses that it’s “going well.”

