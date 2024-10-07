‘His doctors are happy’: King Charles decides to stop his cancer treatment as he puts the needs of the crown before his own health

2024 has been a turbulent year for the Royal family, with all the endless drama surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seeming minuscule in the face of both King Charles and Kate Middleton being diagnosed with cancer. Princess Catherine recently revealed that she had completed her chemotherapy treatment, and it seems the king is pressing pause on his own treatment, too ⏤ but only by his own decree.

Recommended Videos

Unlike Kate’s cancer battle, which has been the stuff of such intense speculation that the Princess of Wales had to share video announcements to confirm both the start and end of her treatment, King Charles has mostly been able to keep his own illness out of the limelight. The ruling monarch, who was only crowned in May 2023, has continued to make public appearances throughout his treatment as well. As he embarks on his most important outing since inheriting the throne, however, Charles has elected to cease his treatment — at least for a short period.

King Charles to press pause on his cancer treatment as he cements his reign on the global stage

Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

As per the Daily Mail, the Palace is believed to have confirmed that King Charles will be “briefly stopping” his cancer treatment later this month, as his Royal duties necessitate his travel overseas for an extended period. This apparently comes with the support of his doctors, and once he sets foot in the U.K. again, the king is expected to return to his treatment — which is said to be “weekly” — forthwith.

“The Mail understands that His Majesty will continue with his ongoing cancer treatment right up until he flies, but that his doctors are happy for it to be briefly stopped while he is away,” reported the outlet. “The King will then pick up with his treatment cycle as soon as he returns to the U.K.”

The reason for the decision is that this October will see King Charles and Queen Camilla jet off to Australia and Samoa for what is their very first tour of Commonwealth countries since being crowned last spring. Understandably, this is also the king’s first major international voyage since his diagnosis in February. The tour lasts from Friday, Oct. 18 to Saturday, Oct. 26.

This trip has been the biggest item on Charles’ social calendar all year, as he’s no doubt eager to cement his status as king by making his inaugural visit to the Commonwealth countries as ruling monarch. This is something his mother, Queen Elizabeth, did many times to beloved receptions over her long reign. With the tour only lasting just over a week, though, it shouldn’t disrupt his cancer therapy enough to upset his doctors, as it sounds like he’ll only miss one bout of treatment.

Remember, in a curious coincidence (we think), Prince Harry’s memoir Spare releases in paperback the same week as Charles’ Australasia trip — Oct. 22 in the U.S. and Oct. 24 in the U.K. The Duke of Sussex is surprisingly forgoing the chance to add any new scathing material into the book for its re-release, which is likely a sign of respect for his father amid his ongoing health upheaval.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy