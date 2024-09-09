Image Credit: Disney
Prince Louis, Prince William, Princess Catherine, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George pose for a family photo in a field.
Screenshot via The Prince and Princess of Wales
‘I cannot tell you what a relief it is’: Kate Middleton opens up about finishing chemotherapy, reveals where she goes from here

Princess Catherine has broken her silence on the "complex, scary, and unpredictable" experience.
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|

Published: Sep 9, 2024 02:45 pm

In March, Kate Middleton shocked the world when, amid an intense period of speculation over her whereabouts after she had disappeared from public life, she announced via a video message that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing “preventative chemotherapy.” Six months later, the Princess of Wales has shared another video message revealing that she has now finally finished her treatment.

Perhaps in response to the scrutiny and criticism the Royal family came under earlier in the year for its conspicuous photo-editing, this second video is a much more polished production than the first. In this three-minute message, Princess Catherine’s words are played over unusually candid film footage of Prince William’s family enjoying some private time, notably walking through the countryside during their recent trip to Scotland, while emotionally stiring music plays in the background.

“As summer comes to an end,” Kate begins the video, “I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have completed my chemo treatment.”

Kate Middleton breaks silence on illness’ effect on family, teases next steps

“The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family,” Catherine’s voiceover explains. “Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate stormy waters and the road unknown,” she continues, over footage of her finding a path through a woods. “The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you.”

As footage plays of William and Kate spending time with their three children, Prince George (11), Princess Charlotte (9), and Prince Louis (6), the princess speaks of how this experience has taught her to appreciate “the simple yet important things in life that so many of us take for granted.” The music soars as the parents and their children pose for a family photo. “Simply loving and being loved,” Kate says.

Catherine then turns to the future, and addresses what many Royal followers will be wanting to know — will she return to Royal duty immediately? It sounds like Kate is eager to make as many appearances as possible in the coming months, but she warned that she will do what she “can” as she prioritizes her health first and foremost.

“Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus,” Kate continued. “Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes. I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.”

As in her first video, Kate makes sure to thank all those who had sent their love and support during this difficult time, stressing “Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling.” Finally, the princess concludes on an uplifting note. “Out of darkness can come light,” Kate declares, over footage of her and her family walking off into the distance through a wheat field. “So let that light shine bright.”

Author
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'
