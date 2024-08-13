Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Catherine Princess of Wales laughing court-side of Centre Court during the men's final on day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2024 in London, England.
Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage
Category:
Celebrities
News

‘She is obviously not well’: Kate Middleton to make ‘huge move’ away from England as she erases Prince Harry and Meghan from her life

The princess has re-evaluated her priorities.
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|

Published: Aug 13, 2024 06:37 am

It’s been a tumultuous year for Kate Middleton, as — after briefly becoming the most talked-about person on the internet — the Princess of Wales officially confirmed she had been diagnosed with cancer back in March. Since then, Catherine has made a few much-praised public appearances — most recently her surprise attendance at Wimbledon — but it should be stressed that she’s not out of the woods yet.

Recommended Videos

As happens in times like this, it seems this health crisis has brought Kate closer together with her family — but only those immediately around her. Veteran Royal commentator Jennie Bond has claimed that Prince William and Kate are “a tight and strong unit” after 13 years of marriage and the events of this year have only made them stronger. On the other hand, Catherine is said to have essentially erased brother-in-law Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle from her thoughts. Both for the moment and potentially forever more.

“I’m sure cancer has made Catherine take a look at her life and her priorities,” Bond alleged. “And I think those priorities are firmly with her family, her husband and her children. I don’t think she has any room in her head or her heart to worry about the dramas of the past or anything that Harry and Meghan might say or do now… or in the future.”

This is just one way in which Harry and Meghan are being excluded from the Royal family. Another? King Charles and Queen Camilla are whisking everyone but them off on a family vacation — including the still-ill Kate.

Kate Middleton to leave England despite ongoing cancer battle

Kate Middleton
Image via Alberto Pezzali/AP

Summer holidays are a fixture of every family’s year, but they’re extra extravagant when you happen to be a Royal. The Windsors, for instance, make an annual tradition of embarking on a summertime retreat to the king’s sprawling Balmoral estate in Scotland. With Kate’s illness, it was speculated that William and company might not have joined in the fun this year, but as it happens the Waleses are all on board.

Both William and Kate will be accompanying their children — Prince George (11), Princess Charlotte (9), and Prince Louis (6) — on the Balmoral break, which Royal expert Angela Levin considers to be a sign of just how close Kate has become with her in-laws.

She is going to Scotland to be with the family,” Levn said. “This is a huge move. Not only because she is obviously not well yet, but it shows she feels very comfortable with the Royal family.”

Levin went on to stress that Kate must feel entirely at ease with the king and queen consort if she’s willing to vacation with them while still suffering from her impacted health.

“She is very happy with the King and the Queen and she knows they will understand if she has to rest,” Levin continued. “She can say what she likes and be warmed. I think it’s wonderful she can do that. The children will be delighted also.”

Don’t expect the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their kids to hike around the Highlands with the Royals, though. Even so, Harry and Meghan probably aren’t too bummed, what with their own trip to Colombia coming up this August.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'
twitter